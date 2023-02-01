FACT SHEET: U.S. and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership with Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)





President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) in May 2022 to elevate and expand our strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between governments, businesses and academic institutions in our two countries.

The United States and India affirm that the way technology is designed, developed, governed and used must be shaped by our shared democratic values ​​and respect for universal human rights. We are committed to fostering an open, accessible and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust, which will strengthen our democratic values ​​and our democratic institutions.

Today, the two National Security Advisors led the inaugural iCET meeting in Washington, DC. They were joined on the U.S. side by the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the director of the National Science Foundation, the executive secretary of the National Space Council, and senior officials from the Department of State, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense and the National Security Council. On the Indian side, the Indian Ambassador to the United States, the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, the Scientific Adviser to the Minister of Defense , the Director General of the Defense Research and Development Organization, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Security Council Secretariat attended. The two sides discussed possibilities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity in our innovation ecosystems. They highlighted the importance of building bridges of innovation in key sectors, including through exhibitions, hackathons and pitch sessions. They also identified biotechnology, advanced materials and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation.

The United States and India underscored their commitment to work to address issues related to regulatory barriers and business and talent mobility in the two countries through a permanent mechanism under the iCET . This followed the January 30 roundtable hosted by the US-India Business Council with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, as well as d other senior US and Indian officials and brought together more than 40 CEOs, university presidents and thought leaders from both countries to accelerate opportunities for increased technology cooperation.

To broaden and deepen our technology partnership, the United States and India are launching new bilateral initiatives and welcoming new cooperation between our governments, industry, and academia in the following areas:

Strengthen our innovation ecosystems

Signing of a new Implementation Agreement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced wireless, to create a robust innovation ecosystem between our countries. Establish a joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism with industry, academia and government participation to facilitate research and industry collaboration, ensuring that these standards and benchmarks are aligned with values democratic. Promote collaboration on high-performance computing (HPC), including working with Congress to reduce barriers to U.S. exports of HPC technology and source code to India.

Defense innovation and technology cooperation

Develop a new bilateral defense industrial cooperation roadmap to accelerate technology cooperation between the two countries for joint development and production, with an initial focus on exploring projects related to jet engines, ammunition-related technologies and other systems. Noting that the United States has received a request from General Electric to jointly produce jet engines that could power jet aircraft operated and produced locally by India. The United States undertakes to give prompt consideration to this request. Enhance long-term research and development cooperation, with a focus on identifying operational use cases for maritime intelligence and security (ISR) surveillance reconnaissance. Launch of a new innovation bridge that will connect US and Indian defense startups.

Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chains

Strengthen bilateral collaboration on resilient semiconductor supply chains; supporting the development of a semiconductor design, manufacturing and manufacturing ecosystem in India; and leveraging their complementary strengths, the two countries intend to promote the development of a skilled workforce that will support global semiconductor supply chains and encourage the development of joint ventures and partnerships. technologies on technological nodes and mature packaging in India. Host a working group organized by the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in partnership with the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA) with the participation of the Government of India Semiconductor Mission to develop a readiness assessment to ‘identify near-term industry opportunities and facilitate longer-term strategic development of complementary semiconductor ecosystems. US-India business dialogue. The task force will also identify and facilitate workforce development, R&D, including in relation to advanced packaging, and exchange opportunities to benefit both countries.

Space

Enhanced cooperation on manned spaceflight, including establishing exchanges that will include advanced training for an astronaut from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/Space Department at NASA’s Johnson Space Center . Identify innovative approaches for the commercial sectors of both countries to collaborate, particularly with respect to activities related to NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) project. Over the next year, NASA, together with ISRO, will bring together US CLPS companies and Indian aerospace companies to advance this initiative. Launch new STEM talent exchanges by expanding the Engineer Exchange Program and of Professional Scientists (PESEP) to include Space Science, Earth Science, and Human Spaceflight and sending a standing invitation to ISRO to participate in NASA’s biannual International Program Management Course. This initiative will foster commercial space engagement between the United States and India and enable growth and partnerships between the U.S. and Indian commercial space sectors. 2023. Expand the agenda of the joint U.S.-India Civil Space Task Force to include planetary defense.

Talents in science, technology, engineering and mathematics:

Noting a new joint task force of the Association of American Universities and leading Indian educational institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology, which will make recommendations for research and academic partnerships.

Next generation telecommunications:

Launch of a public-private dialogue on telecommunications and regulation. Advance research and development cooperation in 5G and 6G, facilitate deployment and adoption of Open RAN in India, and drive global economies of scale in the industry.

The United States and India are looking forward to the next iCET meeting in New Delhi later in 2023. The National Security Councils of both countries will coordinate with their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies to work with their counterparts to to advance cooperation and dialogue with stakeholders. achieve ambitious goals before the next meeting.

