UK government shuts down Tech Nation over controversial major funding





Tech Nation, a British start-up organization that has helped bring thousands of tech talent to the UK, announced in March that it would cease operations after the UK government cut off major funding.

Since 2011, Tech Nation has worked with nearly a third of the UK’s 122 unicorns and operated the UK’s global tech talent visa. Although not a government organization, Tech Nation played a key role in advancing the national agenda to become a global startup hub, and its existence depended on government funding.

In September of last year, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) reportedly decided to provide Barclays Bank with a $12 million subsidy on which Tech Nation relied.

This decision was finalized this month and Tech Nation will now cease operations at the end of March. Without government grants, the nonprofit Tech Nation cannot fund accelerators, reports or visa programs, it said in a statement.

Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech said in a statement that Tech Nation has had an enormous and positive impact on the UK’s digital economy. The UK now boasts over 20 places with at least one tech unicorn, a five-fold increase from 2014.

what’s happening now

Barclays tech incubator Eagle Labs will use the government grant awarded for just two years to launch a new program to help tech companies. Eagle Labs has been working with startups across the UK since 2015.

However, it is not taking over the Tech Nations role in managing global talent visas in the UK. Tech Nation has informed the UK Home Office that the visa regime will be suspended but will continue until then. The Talent Visa Program, known as the Global Talent Visa, is designed to help founders and tech workers relocate to the UK to start and participate in high-growth businesses. Over 3,000 people have been endorsed through this scheme.

Tech Nation told Sifted, “We worked around the clock to secure the future. This included asking the UK government to consider turning Tech Nation into a public body, a national body at arm’s length so that it can continue to work for the UK tech ecosystem and expansion. “While we had a lot of discussions on the subject, the government couldn’t make any promises.”

As a result, Tech Nation has initiated layoff proceedings for all 70 full-time employees, but up to 48 in a primary role serving DCMS may remain to continue working at Barclays.

Tech Nation also says it is exploring options to sell assets that include growth programs, research and databases.

A DCMS spokesperson said, “Our decision to make digital growth grants competitive ensures funding is consistent with most government grants. Barclays Eagle Labs succeeds because their application represents the best value for taxpayer money, will benefit the most startups and scale-ups over the next two years, and has the highest score from an independent panel.”

argument

Founders in the UK are not generally behind the move to award subsidies to commercial companies.

More than 400 entrepreneurs signed an open letter urging the government to reconsider its decision to subsidize Barclays.

I am absolutely *outraged* by rumors that government contracts to support UK #startups could be taken away from Tech Nation and given to large commercial banks, climate tech founder Tessa Clarke posted on LinkedIn in November.

I’m sure the #climatetech founders won’t be happy (fossil fuel fund). And I can’t imagine #fintech founders will be that happy either.

It’s very sad to see the end of Tech Nation today. Tom Adeyoola, Founder of Metail, says he was part of the original Upscale program and has seen dramatic growth in the UK startup community, backed by reliable and effective cheerleaders and ecosystem agents from the start.

You weren’t perfect by any means, but you’re only as good as your paymaster and goals drive you. It’s not clear what’s failing, especially given that when Tech Nation changes vendors, the problem is fixed. I believe strongly in competition and positive change, but I think we need to reflect on our incredibly short and volatile subsidy cycles. Barclays Eagle Labs may have only built out its infrastructure until it has prepared itself for renewal.

At a time when UK plc is desperately seeking growth, many relationships and linked ecosystem organizations are being abandoned. For the sake of the scale-up community and our global economic prospects, I hope the new regime can quickly pick up pace.

Legacy of a Tech Nation

Launched in 2011, Tech Nation has run dozens of accelerator programs designed to help UK startups and scale-ups grow and scale internationally.

Alumni include many UK startup stars such as Monzo, Revolut, Depop, Darktrace, Ocado, Skyscanner and Deliveroo.

We launched a program specifically for entrepreneurs from minority backgrounds and climate tech entrepreneurs. British entrepreneurs say their losses will be felt.

Amy Lewin is Sifteds editor, co-host of Startup Europe The Sifted Podcast, and author of Up Round, the VC’s weekly newsletter. She tweets at @amyrlewin.

Freya Pratty is a senior reporter at Sifted. She tweets at @FPratty and writes a climate tech newsletter you can sign up for here.

Amy O’Brien is a reporter for Sifted. She tweets at @Amy_EOBrien and writes a fintech newsletter you can sign up for here.

This article was updated on January 31st to add a statement from DCMS.

