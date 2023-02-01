UK government faces high court fight over arms sales to Saudi Arabia | weapon news





The Campaign Against Arms Trade group said arms exports contributed to the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Campaign groups have launched a court battle against British arms sales to Saudi Arabia and warn that the arms are exacerbating a major humanitarian disaster in war-torn Yemen.

On Tuesday, Britain’s High Court began hearing a case brought by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), which says arms exports have contributed to the deaths of thousands of civilians.

The UK-based group is challenging the legality of the British government’s decision in 2020 to continue supplying weapons to the Saudi-led coalition involved in the nine-year-long conflict in Yemen.

CAAT said Britain had made more than £23 billion ($28 billion) since the war began.

Yemen faces one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises, with the United Nations estimating that more than 23 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

CAAT won a similar fight in 2019 when an appeals court judge ruled that continuing to license military equipment for export that could be used in the war in Yemen was illegal over fears that it could have been used to commit war crimes.

The government temporarily suspended sales after the ruling. British law does not permit the export of weapons where there is a clear risk that the weapons could be used to commit war crimes.

However, exports resumed in mid-2020 after a government review at the direction of then Trade Minister Liz Truss.

The review concluded that possible violations of international humanitarian law by activists using British-supplied weapons were isolated incidents.

Government review under scrutiny

British arms sales to Saudi Arabia have continued in recent years despite Britain’s main ally, the United States, having banned arms exports to the kingdom in part because of the war in Yemen.

Meanwhile, activists and rights groups have challenged the validity of the government review findings.

Human Rights Watch’s Niku Jafarnia, Yemen-Bahraini researcher, said there was ample evidence of violations of the laws of war by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen throughout the war, suggesting that these violations could not be seen as simple isolated isolations claimed by the British government. It was made clear that this was not the case.

Jafarnia said British weapons were used in some of these offenses, leaving them completely unpunished.

At a time when the UK promotes a rules-based international order and rightfully calls on Russia for egregious breaches of international law, the UK should apply the same rules to the UK and stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

British-supplied weapons include Paveway guided bombs and Brimstone and Storm Shadow missiles.

British bomb kills civilians

CAAT spokeswoman Emily Apple accused the government of caring more about profit than war crimes.

The case is being conducted in solidarity with the people of Yemen who deserve justice, Apple said.

We cannot sit idly by while British bombs kill civilians and cause devastation and British arms dealers profit.

The civil war in Yemen began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of all of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The war escalated in March 2015 when Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Coalition was supported by several Western powers, including Britain and the United States.

According to the Yemen Data Project, both sides of the conflict have been charged with war crimes during the fighting, which has so far killed more than 8,900 people.

The armistice, brokered by the United Nations in April last year, was largely concluded despite the fact that it expired in early October.

The agreement has brought Yemen the longest period of relative calm since the war began, but both sides have intensified their moves to economically weaken each other in the meantime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/31/uk-govt-facing-high-court-battle-over-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos