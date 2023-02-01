The Last of Us Increases Linda Ronstadt’s Spotify Streams





Linda Ronstadts running up that hill. Photo: ABC Photo Archive via Getty Images

Even through sobbing, uncontrollable shaking, and deep Nick Offerman-induced depression, viewers of The Last of Us managed to tell Alexa to play Linda Ronstadt’s Long Long Time. Since being featured on the January 29 episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, titled Long Long Time after the track, the 1970 hit has seen a surge in streams of around 4,900% between 11 p.m. and midnight. ET, according to Spotify. . The painful love song featured prominently on the soundtrack to the show’s debut episode, which chronicled the relationship throughout the fungal apocalypse between Frank, played by HBO darling Murray Bartlett, and Bill. , played by Nick Offerman. And you didn’t need to play the game to know that it wasn’t so much a Janelle Mone Dance apocalyptic situation as it was a Cry Apocalyptic situation.

Oh, so all of our hearts broke last night… #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/upTiav0MLw

— Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) January 30, 2023

Craig Mazin, the showrunner of The Last of Uss, was looking for a song that could convey long-term pain to the sadness of someone saying, I wish, but oh, well, I’ll always be alone, he said. he declared to Vulture. Man, I just couldn’t find the perfect song. But luckily the gays made it. I texted my friend Seth Rudetsky, who hosts the Broadway Channel on SiriusXM radio, Mazin explained. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of music. I said, here are all the things I’m looking for. Do you know a song that would do the trick? Within 30 seconds, he texted Long Long Time, Linda Ronstadt. I played it and I was like, this is the song.

It was important for me to show that the romance, however long it lasted, didn’t last, Mazin told IndieWire. And then his argument. And then his haggling. And then it’s realizing what the other person is doing for you. And then its fear, and pulling these characters through the stages of life as I experienced them and watched my wife’s parents live and other friends live. The idea was to hit the highlights in your life where love means something different. In the end, Neil [Druckmann, creative director of the original game] said something really smart: even if a character doesn’t make it on our show, in that case those guys had a happier ending than they did on the game. So why are we still crying, Craig?

