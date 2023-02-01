The Last of Us fans, including Stephen King, mock its wild ’10 Miles West of Boston’ setting





Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us has been hailed by many around the world as one of the best episodes on television in quite some time. However, there are a few fans, including Stephen King, who scoffed at its wild “10 miles west of Boston” setting which clearly wasn’t 10 miles west of Boston.

As Variety reports, there’s a scene in the last episode, which we gave a 10/10 that was a “masterful hour of television,” that featured the text “10 miles west of Boston.” While that obviously doesn’t detract from the moving story told onscreen, the scene accompanying the text featured mountainous terrain that appears to originate in northwestern North America and not near the much flatter Boston. .

You can see the image below or check it out in episode 3 around 4:31.

It was previously reported that The Last of Us is being filmed in Alberta, Canada, which is said to feature beautiful mountain ranges, so that would seem to be why the scene seemed off. Often movie/TV magic removes elements or sets that would break immersion, but it seems to have been missed or not deemed important enough to address.

Many netizens were quick to point out the error, including Stephen King, who said “THE LAST OF US. Episode 3: Do you really mean to tell me it’s 10 miles west of Boston?”

Allie Mac Key on Twitter responded to the legendary horror author, saying, “That’s what you get out of one of TV’s greatest episodes?” King replied, “Oh, I liked it. I’m just saying.”

Others have also pointed to the scene in question, including Pete Blackburn, who actually lives 10 miles west of Boston.

I live 10 miles west of Boston. These mountains are ruining my life pic.twitter.com/hqh1aBF5qa

Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2023

Riverboat Chris also had fun saying “The Last of Us is like ’10 Miles West of Boston’ and shows [sic] this.” The image he shared is of Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, which is about 2,700 miles west of Boston.

The Last of Us is like “10 Miles West of Boston” and show it. pic.twitter.com/dHJrEiBADZ

Riverboat Chris (@FakieMcFakeface) January 30, 2023

Again, this is just a fun little deviation from an otherwise spectacular hour of television. It will inevitably join the likes of other pop culture gaffes like the Starbucks mug and water bottle spotted in Game of Thrones.

For more, find out why we thought this latest episode of The Last of Us is an adaptation at its best, why the show’s creators made big changes to Bill and Frank’s story, and our comparison of episode 3 with the game.

