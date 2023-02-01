Linn Grant will likely miss the major due to US travel restrictions





Linn Grant will begin her 2023 season in Morocco next week on the Ladies European Tour. One of the game’s most promising young players, Grant was forced to play a limited LPGA schedule last year because US travel restrictions won’t let her into the country as she won’t is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Grant, who is currently No. 28 in the Rolex rankings, will be able to take part in the next Asian swing of the LPGA, but his agent, Pelle Krger, said they were not optimistic about Shell’s ability to compete in the first major. of the year, the Chevron Championship. .

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was unable to participate in the US Open last summer for the same reason.

In January, the US government extended until April 10 its existing COVID-19 restrictions, which require international visitors to be fully vaccinated against the virus. open at least until early May. The Chevron is scheduled for April 20-23.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to end national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11.

Grant has won the LET four times in 2022, including the historic Scandinavian Mixed, in which she beat the men of the DP World Tour. She also dominated the Race to Costa del Sol which lasted the whole season.

In six LPGA starts last season, Grant earned four top-eight finishes and a T-19 at the AIG Womens British Open.

In the worst case, Grant will play in all LPGA events held outside the United States (around 10 or 11) and add the same number of LET events in between.

Sweden is one of eight countries that have qualified for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, which will be played May 4-7 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The top four Swedish players on the Rolex Rankings as of April 3 will qualify for the event. Grant is currently the second highest ranked Swede, behind Madelene Sagstrom (25th).

Eight countries qualified for the international crown. But which players will be at TPC Harding Park? (Unfortunately, no Lydia Ko) See 8 articles

