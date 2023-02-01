The United States and South Korea want peace in the Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stressed that the goal of the U.S.-South Korean alliance is peace – not conflict – following meetings in Seoul, South Korea, today today.

The secretary made the remarks at a press conference following a meeting with Defense Minister Lee Jung-sup. The secretary is in South Korea to discuss the state of the alliance following North Korea’s unprecedented provocations. He also discussed ways in which the two nations – acting together – can enhance stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Secretary noted that the United States and South Korea have worked together for 70 years “to deter large-scale conflict, to strengthen our combined capabilities, and to uphold the rules-based international order that keeps us all together.” security”.

The North Korean provocations are disturbing and they cement the United States’ commitment to its South Korean allies. “Make no mistake: the United States is united with the [Republic of Korea]and together we condemn these dangerous actions, which violate international law and threaten to destabilize the region,” he said. “Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea [South Korea] remains rock solid.”

The secretary reiterated that the United States remains steadfast in its extended deterrence commitment, which includes the full range of American defense capabilities, “including our conventional, nuclear, and missile defense capabilities.”

In an opinion piece published today by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the secretary wrote about the partnership between the two countries. “The deep cooperation between our armed forces reflects the same fundamental truth that American and South Korean leaders affirmed when they signed the mutual defense treaty: we are stronger and more secure when we work together,” wrote Austin. “And over the past seven decades, we’ve built one of the most capable, interoperable and adaptable alliances in history.”

The United States has invested resources, military capabilities and, above all, men in the alliance. There are 28,500 US military personnel on the peninsula alongside Korean allies. These troops work daily with the Korean forces, and the US military and the South Korean military are extremely interoperable – to the point of having a Combined Division and Combined Forces Command – Korea.

“Over the past year, our two countries have made great strides in deepening their cooperation,” the secretary said. “We have strengthened our combined readiness and training. We have expanded the scope and scale of our exercises.”

Together, the alliance has increased its cooperation in response to North Korean threats to include “bilateral and trilateral responses that demonstrated the capability and readiness of our combined forces,” Austin said. “And let me underscore our mutual belief that trilateral cooperation with Japan improves our overall security.”

In addition, the United States has deployed fifth-generation aircraft to the region, and the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier battle group has exercised in the region and made stops in Korea.

South Korea, a country literally destroyed by the Korean War of 1950-1953, is rising like a phoenix from its ashes and is one of the world’s leading economies and an exporter of peace and security.

South Korea is increasingly working with partners in Southeast Asia and beyond to maintain a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The country works with nations to strengthen their defense capabilities.

The secretary then met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. He also held meetings with Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command.

