Oh God! Is religion dying in England?





More than half of England and Wales’ 27-year-olds don’t believe in God.

The latest findings from the 2021 England and Wales Census, released on Monday (January 30), found that more people under the age of 40 declare no religion than identify themselves as Christians. The Guardian points out that this is the first time that the UK’s dominant religion has slipped to second place as a choice by people one age lower.

These figures represent a major change from the previous 2011 census. In all age groups, more people said they were Christians than non-religious.

The census is conducted every 10 years by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

What does a recent study examining religion in England and Wales by age and gender reveal? Is Britain looking to a secular future? We explain.

There are more unbelievers than Christians under the age of 40

In the 40-year-old group, 9.8 million said they were Christians and 13.6 million said they were not religious.

The Guardian, citing a recent report, found that more than 50% of 20-year-olds in England and Wales are non-religious.

The study found that 8 out of 10 89-year-olds describe themselves as Christians, the highest among any age group.

In Wales, most people under the age of 73 have not chosen a religion. According to Humanists UK, a national charity that works for non-religious people, 66% was the highest among non-professing 27-year-olds.

According to the 2021 Census, the average age of those who identify as “Christian” is 51. In 2011, it has been 45 years.

Those who identified themselves as Muslims had the youngest average age at 27, followed by those who chose no religion at 32.

According to the ONS report, of the 3.9 million people who identified as Muslim in 2021, 84.5% were under the age of 50, compared to 62.0% of the total population of England and Wales.

The average age for Sikhs and Hindus is 37 years old, and for Buddhists 43 years old, up from the 2011 census.

The average age of Jews has remained unchanged at 41 years.

Less than half (46.2%) of England and Wales’ population has already appeared, according to 2021 census data released last November. This compares to 59.3% in the last 2011 census.

Those who identify as Muslim rose from 2.7 million to 3.9 million over the decade, the survey found.

Results released on Monday also show that more women (56.1%) chose a different religion than the rest of the population.

In particular, in 2021, more women identified as Buddhists (55.7%) and Christians (54.6%) than men.

Also Read: How British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Always Wears Religion On His Sleeve

Britain’s secular future?

Activists for non-religious people think so.

They say the latest data clearly show the UK faces a secular future and call on the government to revise public policy and renegotiate the place of religion or belief in today’s society, The Guardian reported.

In England and Wales, it is compulsory for schools to organize daily group worship.

Wales, less religious than England, introduced a new curriculum law last year to introduce humanistic education alongside major religions in schools.

Andrew Copson, Head of Humanists UK, said: This is something we need to look into urgently.

He added that the figures “stand in stark contrast to the way our state agencies operate today.” No other European country has the same religious system in terms of law and public policy as we do, yet at the same time has such a non-religious population.

Politicians should look at today’s results and recognize that the place of religion or belief in today’s society needs to be renegotiated, Copson suggested.

Abby Day, professor of race, faith and culture at Goldsmiths, University of London, told The Guardian that Christianity is rapidly fading due to generational changes. Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z are all turning their backs on Christianity.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church said it would connect with Generation Z, adding that all generations need to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

National Evangelism Director Dr Stephen Hance told The Guardian, “We know that today’s young people are less likely to grow up in the Christian faith than in the past.

However, while they may be less familiar with the message, that does not mean they are less open to the faith. For example, our own study of prayer last year actually found that younger people are more likely to pray than older generations.

Critics have also pointed out that displaying no religion is not the same as not having faith.

“Some will be atheists, many will be agnostics. They will just say, ‘I don’t know’, and some will be spiritual and do spiritual things,” Professor Linda Woodhead of King’s College London. was quoted as saying by the BBC. last November.

in the opinion of the agency

