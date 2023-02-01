America’s Farmers Are Sounding the Alarm on the Most Disastrous Thing Heading to Corn Crops





Madison Alworth of FOX Business speaks with Elizabeth Hinkel of Hinkel Farms, who warns that their corn crop faces a risk of shortage due to proposed regulations.

A regulatory measure in Mexico’s agricultural sector has American farmers worried that it will “corn” their corn production.

“Most farmers, my generation and younger, have never even used conventional corn. We’re not ready to do that. We don’t have the equipment to do that,” Elizabeth Hinkel said. from FOX Business to Madison Alworth of FOX Business. “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “So it would be a huge investment if we had to go back to conventional farming. And on top of that, our yields would be diminished.”

US farmers are heading to Capitol Hill to voice their concerns over Mexico’s proposed ban on US imports of genetically modified corn, warning that the move could become the most catastrophic thing to happen to corn farmers.

Mexico is the largest U.S. buyer of corn, buying more than $10 billion worth of U.S. yellow and white corn last season alone.

FLORIDA ORANGE FARMERS FIGHT TO KEEP JUICE ON TABLES AFTER SQUEEZE INDUSTRY ‘UNPRECEDENTED RELAXATION’

“Even though here in Pennsylvania our corn is still fairly local, our price is still determined by the council,” Hinkel explained. “So if that price drops, it will affect farmers across the United States, no matter where their corn is sold.”

Mexico’s proposed ban on genetically modified corn “will affect farmers across the United States,” Elizabeth Hinkel of Hinkel Farms said in “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Getty Images)

Farmers remain hoarse over Mexico’s GMO ban because they fear it will affect their bottom line.

“I can’t even imagine in my mind what this is going to do,” Hinkel said. “It’s farmers across the United States. No matter where you sell it or what it’s used for, it will have an effect.”

With the ban due to come into force in 2024, Mexico claimed the regulations would help increase its own domestic production. Last week, U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White met with Mexico’s Undersecretary of Economy for Foreign Trade Alejandro Encinas to further discuss the GMO decision and the countries’ future relationship.

Mexico bought more than $10 billion worth of American corn in the 2022 season. (Getty Images)

Following the meeting, the USDA released this statement: “Mexico’s proposed approach, which is not based on science, still threatens to disrupt billions of dollars of bilateral agricultural trade, cause serious economic damage to U.S. farmers and Mexican ranchers and to stifle important innovations needed to help producers meet pressing climate and food security challenges.”

A fifth-generation Nebraska corn farmer, who grows mostly white corn for Mexican consumption, said he would not switch to growing non-GMO corn because of the environmental and financial consequences.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

Host Mike Rowe profiles grocery items containing corn and the men and women who keep this prevalent ingredient in regular supply on How America Works.

“Our destinies are intertwined. They need us as much as we need them,” Andy Jobman, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, also said Tuesday in Alworth. “And so we really have to come to the table and just fix this and allow GMO corn to continue to come into Mexico.”

As Mexico prepares for the potential ban, the country has meanwhile passed regulations that discourage exports, including a 50% tariff on any white corn leaving the country.

LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/us-farmers-prepare-single-most-catastrophic-thing-headed-corn-crops The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos