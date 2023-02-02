British teachers and civil servants join mass strike on ‘Wednesday’





Tens of thousands of teachers march in London Prime Minister Sunak condemns strike. Government says big pay rises will fuel inflation

LONDON, February 1 (Reuters) – On Wednesday, up to 500,000 British teachers, government officials and train drivers struck over wages in the largest collective strike in a decade. overpayment requirements.

Massive strikes across the country closed schools, shut down most rail services, and forced troops to stand by to help with border checks on a day dubbed the “Wednesday Strike.”

As many as 300,000 teachers took part, according to the union, as part of a broader action by 500,000, the largest number since 2011, when civil servants collectively struck.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the strike for forcing millions of children to be absent from school.

“I make it clear that our children’s education is precious and they deserve to be taught in schools today,” he said.

His government took a tough line against unions, arguing that giving in to demands for massive wage increases would further fuel Britain’s inflation problem.

Tens of thousands of education workers marched through central London with placards reading “Kids Deserve A Better Life” and “Save Our Schools, Pay Our Money”.

Hannah Rice, a 32-year-old elementary school teacher who took part in the march, said she hoped the scale of the action would send a strong message to the government.

“This government should be ashamed of the way they manage things,” she said. “It’s clear that people are unhappy. It’s clear that change is needed.”

The PCS union, which represents about 100,000 striking officials from more than 120 government departments, has warned of further coordinated strikes.

“If the government doesn’t act on this, I think there will be many more days like today when more and more unions join,” PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka told Reuters.

He added, “We need the money now.”

attack spread

[1/9]On February 1, 2023, teachers joined the strike in Luton, England. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

With inflation above 10%, the highest level in 40 years, Britain has seen a wave of strikes in recent months in the public and private sector, including medical and transport workers, Amazon warehouse workers and Royal Mail postal workers.

Next week nurses, ambulance workers, paramedics, emergency call handlers and other health workers will stage more strikes, and this week firefighters also supported a nationwide strike.

Strikers are demanding pay rises above inflation to cover soaring food and energy costs.

The economy has been hit hard by industrial action so far, with the Center for Economics and Business Research estimating that strikes cost around £1.7 billion ($2.09 billion) or about 0.1 per cent from eight months to January. did not receive projected GDP.

It put the estimated effect of the teachers’ strike at around £20 million a day.

However, the strike could have political repercussions for Sunak’s government.

His Conservatives are 25 points behind opposition Labor in opinion polls and the public thinks the government mishandled the strike.

Mary Bousted, secretary-general of the National Education Union, told Reuters that her union teachers felt they had no choice but to strike, as a drop in pay would mean many leaving their jobs and hurting those who remained.

“In the last 12 years, salaries have declined really catastrophically in the long run,” she said outside a school in south London.

“They’re saying, very reluctantly, that this is enough and things have to change.”

School closures have made life difficult for millions of working parents.

South Wales policy and programs manager Miranda Evans, 44, said she supported the strike, but the strike left her to work from home while looking after her three children, ages 15, 9 and 6.

“They’re all around me right now while I’m emailing them,” she said. “It’s very stressful.”

($1 = 0.8130 pounds)

Reporting: Michael Holden, Alistair Smout, William Schomberg, Natalie Thomas, Will Russell, Yadarisa Shabong, Ben Makori, Gerhard May, and Sarah Young; Edited by Jonathan Oatis, Raissa Kasolowsky, and Christina Fincher

