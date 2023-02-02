Germany Follows UK, Netherlands to Closure Istanbul Consulate Over Terror Threat





Germany and Britain have closed their diplomatic missions in Istanbul, following the Netherlands, due to terrorism threats linked to Koran-burning protests in several European capitals.

A view of the German consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 4, 2017. Photo: EPA/SEDAT SUNA

German and British consulates in Istanbul were closed on Tuesday after the Netherlands took the same action on Monday following threats against Westerners regarding recent Koran-burning stunts in European cities.

The German Consulate General is closed today, February 1st, for security reasons on its Instagram page. Visa and passport appointments were also canceled.

The UK Foreign Office has updated Turkey travel advice with a terrorism warning. Citizens of Western countries, especially in major cities, are likely to be targeted or embroiled in attacks,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its overseas travel advice page.

In Istanbul, you mentioned an increased threat of terrorist attacks against churches, synagogues, embassies/consulates and other places frequented by Westerners. The British Consulate General in Istanbul is currently closed to the public as a precaution, it added.

The US embassy has also warned its citizens of an increased risk in places frequented by Westerners, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal regions. [in Istanbul].

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday that security measures had been raised to the highest levels in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark following sinister actions against our sacred book, the Koran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it was evaluating information from countries that had updated travel advisories.

Far-right groups in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands have recently burned copies of the Koran in protest of Turkey’s decision to block Sweden and Finland from NATO membership.

Turkey accused the government of allowing such actions and warned citizens of “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the United States and Europe.

