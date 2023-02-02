Green Comet UK: How to see the once-in-a-lifetime Comet E3 tonight





Green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), last seen in our skies 50,000 years ago, is set to return to Earth tonight.

Although visible with binoculars since earlier this month, Comet E3 will reach its closest point to Earth tonight, passing within 42 million kilometers. We will never see this up close again in our lifetime.

A comet sounds like a celestial sight you won’t want to miss this evening, but a bright moon makes visibility difficult. But it’s not impossible if you know how.

With the help of Dr. Darren Baskill, lecturer in astronomy at the University of Sussex, we explain when comet E3 can be seen from the northern hemisphere, where it can be seen, and what it actually looks like.

When can we see Green Comet E3 from the UK tonight?

The best time to see the comet in the UK is between 5:30 and 6:30 AM on February 2, 2023.

During this time, the bright moon will set, washing out most of the comets in the sky, Baskill explains, and the sun won’t rise yet.

He adds: The Moon is currently in its gibberish phase, so it is very bright. Trying to see Comet E3 while the moon is in the sky will be difficult. This is especially true in humid places like the UK. In humid climates there is always a slight haze that reflects moonlight and obscures the view of faint objects.

But don’t worry if you don’t see any comets during this period. It can still appear in the night sky for a week.

Baskill says it might be better to watch the comet this weekend instead. The moon is not that bright and less likely to spoil your view!

Where should I look to see Comet E3?

This depends on when you are looking for it. If you’re looking to see the comet early on February 2, 2023, you’ll find it just to the right of the ploughshare (or big dipper) that will appear in the shape of a pot in the night sky.

Baskill said it would be fairly low in the sky, about 34 degrees, and fairly close to the northern horizon. WARNING: It may not be as bright as you imagine!

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was imaged over the Mojave National Preserve in San Bernardino County as it approaches Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years on January 31, 2023 near Baker, California. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you’re having trouble finding this point in the sky, we recommend using an app like Skylite (free for Android and Apple devices). See other apps available in our guide to the best astronomy apps.

On the night of February 5, the comet can be found in the star Capella in the northern constellation of Auriga.

And on February 10, a comet will pass Mars. Look for bright red objects in the sky with your binoculars and you’ll see them nearby! Baskill says.

Darren Baskill

Do I need a telescope or binoculars to see Comet E3?

Comet E3 has a brightness magnitude of +6, meaning it is technically visible to the human eye. However, the moon’s brightness will make it more difficult to see.

That said, you’ll need a telescope or binoculars, but nothing too flashy, says Baskill.

he adds. The good thing about the moon being so bright is that your back yard is just as good as a comet viewing spot. Because even if you get away from city light pollution and get to the middle of a rural park, moonlight will still be your biggest visibility problem.

How green is Comet E3?

If you’re looking at Comet E3 through a telescope or binoculars, the comet will appear as a faint fuzzy object with a green nucleus and a white periphery.

The green color is due to the comet’s chemical composition and diatomic carbon and a chemical called cyanogen, Baskill explains.

Every atom in the universe emits a unique color, so you can figure out what the entire universe is made of just by looking at the color.

About our expert Dr. Darren Baskill

Dr Darren Baskillis is an Outreach Officer and Lecturer in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Sussex. He previously taught at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, where he also initiated the annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

