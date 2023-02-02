Britain could rejoin the EU at any time, says Michel Barnier.





Mr Barnier listed changes in the EU, such as co-borrowing huge amounts of money to support the pandemic recovery, as examples of how the bloc has become more closely integrated since Brexit.

He conceded that there was still too much bureaucracy, but argued that the EU was starting to learn the lessons of Brexit and was less naive.

Brexit is a failure for the EU, he said at an event at the UK In a Changing Europe think tank in London. There is no advantage to anyone. Brexit is a losing game.

The French politician, who said he never thought a second Brexit referendum campaign would be successful, said the rest of Europe, unlike Britain, was out of Brexit. He added that he was surprised it was still making headlines in the UK.

He said he was optimistic that in ongoing negotiations over a treaty agreed with Lord Frost, Britain and the EU would reach an agreement to reduce the number of border checks in the Irish Sea due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It seems that there is a common will to proceed to find an operational solution.”

Mr Barnier said he did not believe that the Brexit negotiations would have played out differently had they been held during the war in Ukraine.

Former European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had it not been for Brexit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/02/01/uk-can-rejoin-eu-time-says-michel-barnier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos