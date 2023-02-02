Day of chaos in UK as up to 500,000 people go on strike | protest news





Thousands of schools in the UK have closed some or all of their classrooms, train services have been shut down and delayed delays are expected at airports, making it the biggest day of industry action the UK has seen in more than a decade.

Unions are putting pressure on the government to demand better wages during a cost-of-living crisis that is taking a toll on the personal finances of most Britons.

Trade Union Congress, a trade union federation, estimated that up to 500,000 workers have lost their jobs on Wednesday, including teachers, university employees, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers.

More actions by workers, including nurses and ambulance staff, are planned in the coming days and weeks.

At the heart of the strike is an ongoing bitter debate between unions and the government over wages and working conditions. Wednesday’s strike is intensifying.

The last time there was a strike of this magnitude was in 2011 when well over a million public sector workers staged a one-day strike over a dispute over pensions.

Union officials say this means that despite some pay rises, such as the 5 per cent public sector wages the government has proposed for teachers, they have not been able to keep pace with soaring inflation, which in effect means that workers are taking pay cuts.

The Trade Union Congress said on Wednesday that the average public sector worker’s salary was £203 ($250), worse than in 2010 when adjusted for inflation.

Soaring food and energy costs have pushed inflation in the UK to 10.5%, the highest level in 40 years. Some economists expect price growth to slow this year, but the UK’s economic outlook remains bleak.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said Britain would be the only major economy to contract this year and would perform worse than sanctions-stricken Russia.

The National Education Federation said about 23,000 schools will be affected by Wednesday’s strike, and about 85% will be closed completely or partially.

Other workers on strike range from museum workers and London bus drivers to coast guards and border officials who manage passport control at airports.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers union ASLEF, said the government should listen to workers’ demands.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, who joined the strikers on the picket line, told Al Jazeera that the next government would have to raise wages and find the money to do so.

They’re going to have to do it, and they’re going to have to raise money to fund the schools as well as pay the teachers. Because that’s a key part of it, Corbyn said. It can be done with a fairer taxation system and realizing that this country cannot afford the level of inequality we have.

