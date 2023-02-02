Day of chaos in UK as up to 500,000 join ‘Wednesday strike’





Thousands of schools in the UK will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be disrupted and delays are expected at airports on Wednesday. Pressure the government to demand better wages in a cost-of-living crisis.

The Trade Union Congress, a federation of trade unions, estimates that up to 500,000 workers across the country will lose their jobs, including teachers, university employees, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers.

More actions are planned for the coming days and weeks, including nurses and ambulance workers.

Britons have been disrupted in their daily lives for months as bitter disputes over wages and working conditions ensue between unions and the government. But Wednesday’s strike signaled an escalation of disruptive action across several key industries.

The last time we saw a major strike of this magnitude was in 2011, when well over a million public sector workers went on a one-day strike over a dispute over pensions.

Union officials say this means that despite some pay rises, such as the government’s proposed 5 per cent public sector wages for teachers, it has not been able to keep up with soaring inflation, which in effect means workers are taking pay cuts.

The Trade Union Congress said on Wednesday that the average public sector worker was 203 pounds ($250) worse a month than in 2010 when adjusted for inflation.

An empty platform at Paddington railway station in central London as railway workers go on strike over a pay dispute on Wednesday. Peter Clifton/AP

Inflation in the UK hit 10.5%, the highest in 40 years, driven by soaring food and energy costs. Some expect price growth to slow this year, but the UK’s economic outlook remains bleak. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said Britain would be the only major economy to contract this year and would perform worse than sanctions-stricken Russia.

The National Education Union said about 23,000 schools will be affected on Wednesday, with about 85% fully or partially closed. Others on strike range from museum workers and London bus drivers to coast guards and border officials who manage immigration at airports.

Everyone has to get out… Of course there will be some chaos and queues, Border Force director Phil Douglas told reporters.

Train Drivers Union (ASLEF) general secretary Mick Whelan said the government must now listen to workers’ demands.

Teachers hold placards as they take part in a union-organized protest in Manchester, England, on February 1, 2023. OLI SCARFF / AFP – Getty Images

He said he knew everyone working somewhere who was on strike, going on strike or getting a vote for strike action. Quite simply, the government now has to listen to the people in this country, and they say a lot that they want to raise the cost of living.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office acknowledged that Wednesday’s strike wave would cause significant disruption to people and insisted that negotiations rather than picket lines were the right approach. But union leaders said the government had rejected the deal and had made enough offers to stop the strike.

Unions were also outraged by the government’s plan to introduce new laws to curb the suspension of strikes by enforcing minimum service levels in key sectors including health and transport.

On Monday, lawmakers supported a bill that unions denounced as an attack on the right to strike.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in protests against the bill in London and other cities on Wednesday.

