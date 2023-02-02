TikTok Viral Stanley Quencher Cup *Finally* Gets UK Release Date





Andy Warhol famously predicted that in the future everyone would be famous for 15 minutes, and his theory seems to apply to CUPS as well.

The latest bottle to spam the internet in the comments section with a heart eye emoji is the Stanley Quencher cup. The double wall insulated mug with handle will keep your drinks hot for 11 hours or ice intact for 2 days. ).

It caused a storm in America, with people liking it for its sheer volume and cleverly tapered ends that fit neatly in their car’s drink holder.

Of course, it comes in a variety of colors and looks great too.

0 Flowstate™ tumbler has been nearly impossible to get in the UK until today, but the iconic thermos brand has revealed that it will be launching on our shores in June of this year and will be sold exclusively on that site.

Stanley Quencher has become famous on social media.

A spokesperson for Stanley confirmed that the mug, made from 90% recycled stainless steel, will be available in four canyon colors: Rose Quartz, Chambray, Eucalyptus and Charcoal.

They will be the same 40oz size that has 127.3 million views on TikTok. If American measurements aren’t your thing, the cup holds about 1.2 liters, so it’s great to take with you to the gym or yoga studio, long trips, or drinking at work. (Some people may go crazy drinking 1.2 liters of coffee to energize their commute, but it is *really* not recommended.)

The lid of the cup has three settings and can be used without a straw, but has a special hole designed to prevent splashing while holding the reusable straw in place. It also has a drink opening and a full cover top. The ergonomic handle makes it easy and comfortable to carry.

Pricing for the UK Stanley Quencher has yet to be confirmed.

You can join the waitlist to be notified when purchases are available.

