The United States and the Philippines have a complex military alliance: what you need to know





The United States and the Philippines announced a deal on Thursday that will allow US forces access to four more military sites in the Southeast Asian country, creating the largest US military presence in decades.

The deal, an apparent sign of warming ties between the countries after a difficult six-year period, would have strategic implications should conflict ever break out in Taiwan or the South China Sea.

Here is a brief history of the US military alliance with the Philippines and its complex historical legacy.

How are the two armies related?

The Philippines, a former Spanish colony that gained independence in 1946 after being ruled as a US territory for decades, is the oldest of the five US allies in the region. (The others are Australia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.) It’s also a crucial strategic partner in a region where China is asserting its military power and building military outposts on disputed islands in the South China Sea.

The three main components of the US-Philippine military alliance are a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty; a 1999 visiting forces agreement that authorized large-scale military exercises; and a 2014 defense agreement that allowed the US military to station troops and weapons at five sites across the Philippines.

The US military has also sent special operations forces to advise counterterrorism missions in the southern Philippines, where Muslim insurgents have fought the predominantly Catholic state for decades.

A heavy colonial heritage

The Philippines was once home to some of the largest overseas military installations in the Americas. But the idea of ​​welcoming foreign troops into the country was politically sensitive, as many Filipinos saw the arrangement as a vestige of American colonialism.

In 1992, the United States had to leave Subic Bay, its last base in the country, after street protests and the decision of the Philippine Senate to end the military presence of the Americas. Subic Bay sits near the South China Sea and was once home to a large US naval contingent during the Cold War.

The 1999 and 2014 agreements allowed the US military to rebuild its presence in the Philippines to some extent. But when President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, he said he wanted to end the former and potentially revoke the latter, as part of a separation from the United States and a move towards better relations with China.

U.S.-Philippine Relations Warming

Mr Duterte eventually backed down from his threats and his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has sought to revive relations with the United States since taking office last year. The agreement announced on Thursday is a big step in that direction.

Specifically, it would extend the 2014 deal by allowing Washington to position military hardware and distribute its troops at a total of nine Philippine military sites, up from four in the original 10-year deal. The change will essentially allow the United States to establish its largest military presence in the country in 30 years.

Why is the new agreement important?

The extension of the 2014 pact, the enhanced defense cooperation agreement, could have implications for the future of Taiwan, the island democracy close to China that Beijing claims as its territory.

Tensions over Taiwan have risen since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited last summer. The controversial decision prompted Beijing to step up its activity in the region with several days of live-fire exercises, raising the specter of future conflict.

US officials say access to the northernmost islands of the Philippines is crucial to countering China in the event of an attack on neighboring Taiwan. One of the islands, Luzon, the most populated in the country, has military installations that can accommodate American troops and fighter jets.

The new deal could also have implications in the South China Sea, home to some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Even though an international tribunal found in 2016 that Beijing’s expansive claim to sea sovereignty had no legal basis, the buildup of China’s military has continued. The Philippines is one of many Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Vietnam, that want US help to combat the buildup.

