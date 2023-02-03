Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over US, Pentagon says





A Chinese surveillance balloon is currently collecting intelligence over the continental United States, US officials revealed Thursday, acknowledging that the Pentagon had been monitoring the craft for several days and had briefly considered shooting it down before concluding. that posed a security risk.

The balloon is traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground, Brig. Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a hastily arranged press conference where he addressed the current situation. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) continues to track the path of the balloons, but officials did not specify its current whereabouts.

The striking development comes at a time of heightened tension between world powers, and just hours before Secretary of State Antony Blinkens is scheduled to leave for Beijing, where he is due to hold a series of long-planned meetings with senior officials. Chinese. The high-stakes visit, Blinkens first to the country as a top US diplomat, is aimed at stabilizing US-China relations, a goal that may become more difficult after spy planes appear in space American airline.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

US general warns troops that war with China is possible in two years

Thursday’s disclosure drew a furious response from lawmakers from both political parties. Representatives Mike Gallagher (R.-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D.-Ill.), leaders of a House select committee on China, issued a joint statement saying the Chinese Communist Party should not have on-demand access to United States airspace.

Not only is this a violation of American sovereignty, which comes just days before Secretary Blinkens’ trip to [Peoples Republic of China]but it also specifies that the [Chinese Communist Partys] Recent diplomatic overtures do not represent a substantial change in policy, they said, adding that the incident demonstrates that the threat posed by China is not limited to distant shores, it is here at home and we must act to counter this threat.

Some Republicans, however, described the case as a failure by the Biden administration to secure US airspace. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) called it unsettling, writing on Twitter that President Biden cannot be silent.

McCarthy called on the administration to meet with the Gang of Eight, a panel of lawmakers including top House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders, as well as the heads of each house intelligence committee. An official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive and evolving situation, said Thursday evening that staff at each of those offices had been briefed earlier in the day and that additional meetings had been proposed.

At the Pentagon, Ryder sought to offer assurances that any threats to US national security were being handled appropriately. Once the balloon was detected, he said, the US government acted immediately to prevent the collection of sensitive information. Without further details, he noted that similar activity had been observed before spreading over a period of several years.

A US intelligence official said after Thursday’s press conference that similar balloons, carrying guidance systems on board, had already been detected over Hawaii and Guam, a US territory that is home to significant assets. American military.

US reaches agreement on access to military base in the Philippines

The incident, first reported by NBC News, sparked a series of unusual events as the balloon was observed over sparsely populated Montana on Wednesday, officials said. The state is home to many US nuclear missile silos.

Biden, after being briefed on the development, asked for military options, officials said. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on a trip to the Philippines, convened a meeting with senior advisers to assess how the United States might respond, and they at least briefly discussed shooting down the balloon, a source said. official during a conference call with reporters.

Senior Army officers, including Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against such a move, fearing falling debris could endanger people and property, said the senior official.

The balloons’ flight path passes through a number of sensitive sites, the official said, but it appears to lack the capacity to collect information that goes beyond other tools available to China, such as satellites in low orbit. Nevertheless, the Pentagon is taking undisclosed mitigating measures to prevent Beijing from collecting additional intelligence.

US and India launch high-level defense and technology initiative

We know exactly where that ball is, exactly what it is passing over, and we are taking steps to be extremely vigilant so that we can mitigate any foreign intelligence risk, the official said.

The official acknowledged that as the Pentagon considered how to respond while the balloon was over Montana, civilian flights in the area were disrupted and US military aircraft, including F-fighter jets 22 advanced, were sent to investigate.

We wanted to make sure we coordinated with civil authorities to clear the airspace around this potential area, the official said. But even with these protective measures taken, it was the judgment of our military commanders that we had not sufficiently reduced the risk. So we didn’t shoot.

Before reaching the US mainland, the balloon first flew over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and then Canada, another US official said. It was unclear where the ball was initially thrown from. Canadian officials, in a statement, said they were taking steps, including monitoring for a potential second incident, to ensure their country’s airspace is secure.

The US government under successive presidential administrations has identified China as Washington’s top security problem. Washington has sought to expand partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region in response to what officials see as increasingly aggressive behavior by Beijing. The Chinese government maintains that it was the United States that took unwelcome and provocative actions, including supplying arms to Taiwan. US officials fear that China intends to invade the self-governing island, which Beijing claims as its own, in the next few years.

As Austin met with his counterparts in the Philippines on Thursday, the two nations announced a new agreement in which US forces will have access to four additional bases in the region, bolstering a months-long effort to expand the Pentagons’ strategic footprint. in order to counter China. The plan adds to five other bases already used for training, readiness equipment and runway access under a 2014 defense cooperation agreement.

Japan also announced new security plans with the United States, including revamping a U.S. Marine Corps unit based in Okinawa to serve as an island-hopping force armed with ship-killing missiles.

US, Japan plan to reshuffle Marine Corps units to deter China

China’s brazen surveillance effort coincides with recent US Air Force warnings of plans to buy Chinese land in North Dakota about 12 miles from a military installation where test flights of drones are made. The pending deal for a corn milling site has fueled concerns that the purchase is a cover for Chinese surveillance activities. A US interagency committee decided last year that it had no jurisdiction to oppose the sale.

Air Force Assistant Secretary Andrew P. Hunter took an unambiguous position in a letter released earlier this week by North Dakota senators.

The proposed project poses a significant threat to national security, he said, with both short-term and long-term risks of significant impacts on our operations in the region. The senators demanded that the project be stopped.

John Hudson, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Shane Harris contributed to this report.

