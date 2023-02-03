US alleges Chinese spy balloon flew over sensitive military sites | Military News





The Pentagon says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over US airspace, reigniting tensions between the two powers just days before senior US diplomats visit Beijing.

The US government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently over the continental United States, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said Friday.

The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground.

US officials said the balloon was flying over sensitive sites to gather information. There are reports that military leaders decided not to shoot it down over the state of Montana due to the risk of falling debris.

Montana is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are some 150 silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the nuclear-capable Minuteman III.

The United States took custody of the balloon when it entered its airspace and observed it with manned US military aircraft, an official told Pentagon reporters on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon spokesperson said similar surveillance activity had been seen in recent years, adding that the United States had taken steps to ensure the balloon was not collecting sensitive information.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during a visit to the Philippines, convened a meeting of senior Pentagon officials on Wednesday to discuss the incident.

Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has said he will request a briefing from the Gang of Eight, referring to a classified national security briefing for congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic leaders intelligence committees.

The defense official said the United States engaged Chinese officials through multiple channels and communicated the seriousness of the matter.

China’s Foreign Ministry, in its first reaction, said it was working to fact-check US claims that Beijing flew a spy balloon over its territory, warning against hype media on the issue.

A check is being carried out on the reports, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing, adding that until the facts are clear, making assumptions and exaggerating the issue will not won’t help solve it properly.

Al Jazeeras Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said some Chinese experts in their comments on state media doubted Beijing would float a surveillance balloon, essentially calling it a hot air balloon.

We know that China and the United States spy on each other using satellites. In recent years, China has expanded its arsenal of satellites from 250 to 500. And experts said it’s unlikely this surveillance balloon will be able to glean information that satellites don’t already know.

Unclear objective

Glenn Carle, a national security expert, told Al Jazeera the balloon flight was curious.

They have satellites that are sophisticated and I don’t know what intelligence advantage they could gain by doing that, said Carle, a former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the CIA. This perhaps fits with the wolf warrior diplomacy that China has pursued: being aggressive in pursuing its interests until there is strong resistance.

The Pentagon’s announcement comes days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit China. It’s unclear whether this will affect his travel plans, which the State Department has not officially announced.

Al Jazeeras Yu said the speed with which the ball was discovered was surprising given that Blinken is due to travel to China for high-level talks in a few days.

These are the most important meetings we have had with US officials since the pandemic began. And it comes as China strikes a conciliatory tone toward the United States. The talks are meant to be a reset of very strained ties.

The United States is expanding its military presence in Asia in a series of measures aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that it will stand by them against threats from China and North Korea. . On Thursday, Austin announced an expansion of military cooperation with the Philippines, a longtime U.S. ally in Southeast Asia.

The senior defense official said the United States mobilized fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot down the balloon if ordered by the White House.

The Pentagon ultimately advised against such action, noting that even if the balloon was over a sparsely populated area in Montana, its size would create a debris field large enough to potentially endanger people.

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder said the balloon posed no military or physical threat to civilians. [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

The official said the current flight path would carry the balloon over several hotspots, but did not give details.

Another US official said the spy device was tracked near the Aleutian Islands and Canada before entering the United States.

In a later statement, Canada’s Department of National Defense confirmed that a high-altitude surveillance balloon had been detected and its movements were being actively tracked by NORAD, a binational military command with the United States.

Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the safety of its airspace, including monitoring for a potential second incident, the statement said.

The US official did not specify the size of the balloon but said it was large enough that, despite its high altitude, commercial pilots could see it.

On social media, people close to Billings shared photos of pale, round objects high in the sky that were separated from the Moon. The Pentagon did not provide any visuals.

Spy balloons have flown over the United States several times in recent years, but this balloon appears to have lingered longer than in previous instances, the official noted.

Craig Singleton, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the balloons were considered a low-cost method of intelligence gathering and had been widely used by the United States and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The timing of this incident is curious, coming just days before Secretary Blinkens’ planned trip to Beijing, he said.

