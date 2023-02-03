Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over US skies, Pentagon says





The Defense Department is “confident” that a balloon spotted over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior Defense official said Thursday.

A senior defense official said the United States had “urgently” engaged Chinese officials and President Biden had been briefed on the situation.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Vice Chairman, Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking ‘kinetic action’ due to danger debris, the defense official said. The U.S. government also determined the ball did not pose a threat, the defense official said.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the balloon “is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that “speculation and hype are not conducive to resolving the issue until the facts are clear. We learn from the verification of this case. We hope both sides can handle the matter with calm and caution”.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mas Ning also said she was unsure whether a trip to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled for this month would still take place.

Blinken would be the most senior member of the Biden administration to visit China amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, trade and other issues.

Canada’s Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement Thursday that the balloon had been “detected” and that Canada was “taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including monitoring a second potential incident”, but did not. I do not specify what this incident could be.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command was “actively” tracking the balloon, DND said.

A US official told CBS News the balloon was flying at an altitude of around 66,000 feet. It can be maneuvered but it is also subject to the jet stream, which could eventually push it out of US airspace, the official said.

Silos that could house intercontinental ballistic missiles are located around the Montana site – and jet fighters have been scrambled to be able to shoot the balloon down.

Although incidents like this have happened before, they have never lasted this long, according to a defense official. The United States has been tracking the balloon “for some time” as it entered continental US airspace a few days ago, the official said.

The Pentagon’s best assessment at this time is that the balloon’s surveillance capabilities are not a significant step up from what China is likely able to collect through other means like low Earth orbit satellites, according to a senior responsible for defense. Out of an abundance of caution, the Pentagon has taken additional mitigation measures to protect certain sites.

A source close to the situation told CBS News that during his briefing on Wednesday, Mr. Biden initially wanted to knock the ball down. But as he sought military options from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Milley and others, they advised against such action because of the risk to Americans on the ground.

Ryder said the U.S. government would continue to “monitor him and monitor him closely.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Thursday that “China’s brazen disregard for American sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot remain silent.”

“I demand a briefing from the Gang of Eight,” he wrote, referring to the bipartisan group of eight congressional leaders tasked with reviewing national intelligence information.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement Thursday that he “received a briefing” on Wednesday “about the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana,” and added that he was ” deeply troubled by the steady stream of alarming developments.” for our national security.”

David Martin contributed reporting.

