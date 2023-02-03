How the United States is strengthening its military alliances to counter China





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States is expanding its military presence in Asia, in a series of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea.

US stocks stretch from Japan to the Solomon Islands. And they involve increasingly advanced military exercises in the region and additional troop rotations in key areas facing the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. In some cases, they could also provide logistical support in the event of a conflict with China, in particular for the defense of the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

The announcements in recent weeks have sparked angry reactions from China and North Korea. And they come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit China next week in what will be the first visit by a Cabinet official from the Biden administration.

PHILIPPINES

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his seventh trip to Asia in his two-year term, announced on Thursday an agreement with the Philippines that gives the United States access to four other military camps in that country. ‘South East Asia.

He called it a big deal even if it doesn’t establish a permanent US military presence, which is prohibited by the Philippine Constitution. What it does, however, is give US troops moving in and out of the Philippines a bird’s eye view of two critical locations: the Taiwan Strait and contested regions of the South China Sea.

There are about 500 U.S. troops in the Philippines every day, but thousands move in and out over the course of a year for military exercises, humanitarian assistance, training and other missions, officials said. The Philippines allows US forces to stay in barracks in designated Philippine camps. The United States already had access to five Philippine military bases.

Alongside his Filipino counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr., at a press conference in Manila, Austin said efforts to strengthen the alliance are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to press its illegitimate claims. in the Western Philippine Sea.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesmen Mao Ning accused the United States of pursuing its selfish agenda with the new arrangement, calling it an act that heightens tensions in the region and endangers the regional peace and stability.

SOUTH KOREA

In Seoul on Tuesday, Austin announced that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced military assets to the Korean Peninsula, including fighter jets and aircraft carriers to boost joint training and planning.

He and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed to expand their combined military drills, including more live-fire demonstrations. And they discussed preparations for a mock exercise in February aimed at fine-tuning their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

North Korea has tested dozens of missiles in 2022, including potentially nuclear missiles designed to strike targets in South Korea and on the American mainland.

The United States resumed large-scale military exercises last year, including an aerial exercise involving US strategic bombers in November, in a heightened effort to deter Pyongyang. Allies had scaled back drills in recent years to create room for diplomacy with North Korea under the Trump administration and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea, in response, said it was ready to counter US military moves with the most overwhelming nuclear force. He said the expansion of military exercises is pushing tensions to an extreme red line.

JAPAN

Last month, the United States and Japan agreed to adjust the presence of American troops on the island of Okinawa in part to strengthen anti-ship capabilities that would be needed in the event of a Chinese incursion into Taiwan or a other hostile acts in southern or eastern China. sea.

They also added a formal mention of outer space to the longstanding U.S.-Japan security treaty, making it clear that attacks to, from and in space could trigger the treaty’s mutual defense provisions. And Japan has announced it will start building a pair of runways on the small southern island of Mageshima where joint exercises, amphibious operations and missile interception could begin in about four years.

The island would be a hub for troop deployments and ammunition supplies in the event of a conflict such as an emergency in Taiwan.

Changes to the US deployment on Okinawa will transform the 12th Marine Regiment into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit, the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, which will be better equipped to combat an adversary and defend the United States and its allies in the region.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

On the diplomatic front, the United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands this week, in a direct effort to counter China’s growing influence there. There had been an embassy in the Solomons for several years, but it was closed in 1993 as part of an overall reduction in diplomatic posts. Over time, however, the United States grew concerned about a possible weakening of ties with the country.

The Solomon Islands switched allegiance from the self-governing island of Taiwan to Beijing in 2019. And last year the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, raising fears of a military buildup by Beijing in the region.

Reopening an embassy there, the US State Department said, was a priority to counter China’s growing influence in the region. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, starts small, with a charge d’affaires, a few State Department employees and a handful of local staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-antony-blinken-beijing-north-korea-china-9f9432c118f297fc27a9be01c460316e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos