Chinese spy balloon: Why the US didn’t shoot it down





The US military has identified a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the northern part of the mainland US in recent days, prompting President Joe Biden to seek military options against it, senior officials say. defense officials.

“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently over the continental United States,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. , in a press release. “The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground.”

Biden was made aware of the issue on Wednesday when he asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to develop options against the slow big ball, according to a senior US official, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue. . The Pentagon had considered scrambling fighter jets to shoot it down as it passed through Montana, but decided against it for fear that such an act would create a debris field and endanger Americans on the ground. , the official said.

The U.S. military worked with civil aviation authorities to halt flights to and from the town of Billings in southern Montana, the official said, and even mobilized stealth fighter jets F-22s, which are the Air Force’s first air-to. – air combat aircraft.

A US F-22 Raptor fighter jet takes part in the NATO Air Defense Exercise near Lask Air Base in central Poland on October 12, 2022.

Radoslaw JozwiakAFP/Getty Images

“We have some things in place in case a decision is made to take him down while he was over Montana,” the official said. “We wanted to make sure… to clear the airspace around this potential area. But even with those protective measures taken – and that was the judgment of our military commanders – it didn’t reduce the risk enough, so we didn’t fire.

The official did not say how big the balloon was or how high it was flying, but simply said that it “is clearly above where civil air traffic is active”, that is why it is not believed to pose a threat to civil aviation.

The Biden administration has determined that the balloon does not give China any additional surveillance capabilities beyond what it can already collect through spy satellites currently orbiting Earth, the official said.

When the balloon was detected by US intelligence, the official said the military acted quickly to guard against the Chinese collecting sensitive information. “The current flight path carries it over a number of sensitive sites,” the official told reporters. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken additional mitigation measures.” The official did not specify what those actions were.

Montana is one of five states that host the U.S. military’s nuclear-tipped Minuteman III land-based missile ranges.

In recent years, “a handful” of surveillance balloons have been spotted, but this one “seems to be hanging around longer,” the official said.

