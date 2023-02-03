US military to expand access to Philippine bases to counter China





CN—

The Philippines will provide the United States with expanded access to their military bases, the two countries said Thursday, giving U.S. forces a greater strategic foothold on the southeastern edge of the South China Sea near self-governing Taiwan.

The recently announced deal will give the United States access to four other sites under a 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), allowing the United States to rotate troops on a total of nine bases across the Philippines.

The United States has stepped up efforts to expand its security options in the Indo-Pacific in recent months amid growing concerns about China’s aggressive territorial posture across the region.

Speaking during a visit to Manila on Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin said the United States and the Philippines remain committed to enhancing each other’s capabilities to resist armed attacks.

This is part of our efforts to modernize our alliance. And those efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to assert its illegitimate claims in the Western Philippine Sea, Austin said, referring to China’s increased presence in waters near the Philippines.

Austin did not give the location of the bases to which the US military will have new access.

China has warned of heightened tensions in the region following the move. The Philippines’ allowing the United States access to four defense sites on its territory has heightened tensions in the region and endangered regional peace and stability, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. foreigners, Mao Ning.

Out of selfishness, the US side resisted the Cold War. Countries in the region should remain vigilant about this and avoid being used by the United States, Mao said.

Thursday’s announcement follows a series of high-profile US military deals across the region, including plans to share defense technology with India and plans to deploy new US Navy units to the Japanese islands.

The US Marine Corps also opened a new base in Guam, a strategically important US island east of the Philippines, last week. The location, known as Camp Blaz, is the first new Marine base in 70 years and is expected to house 5,000 Marines one day.

Increased access to military bases in the Philippines would potentially place U.S. armed forces less than 200 miles south of Taiwan, the democratically-ruled island of 24 million that the Chinese Communist Party claims as part of its sovereign territory despite he never controlled her.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has refused to rule out using military force to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control, but the Biden administration has been firm in its support for the island, as required by the Relations Act. with Taiwan, under which Washington agrees to provide the island with the means to defend itself without committing US troops.

In November, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines to discuss expanding access to the US base with recently elected President Ferdinand Bong Bong Marcos Jr. Some experts said her visit sent an unambiguous message to Beijing that the Philippines was moving closer to the United States, reversing the tide under previous President Rodrigo Duterte.

Washington and Manila are bound by a mutual defense treaty signed in 1951 that remains in effect, making it the oldest bilateral treaty alliance in the region for the United States.

In addition to the EDCA expansion, the United States is helping the Philippines modernize its military and has included it as a pilot nation in a maritime domain awareness initiative. The two countries also recently agreed to hold more than 500 activities together throughout the year.

Earlier this month, the Philippines announced that 16,000 Filipino and American troops would take part in the annual Balikatan exercise, which will run from April 24-27.

This exercise will include a live-fire exercise to test the newly acquired weapons system from the United States and the Philippines, said an announcement from the official Philippine news agency.

The United States’ official ties to the Philippines date back to 1898, when as part of the Treaty of Paris that ended the Spanish–American War, Madrid ceded control of its colony in the Philippines to the United States.

The Philippines remained a US territory until July 4, 1946, when Washington granted them independence, but a US military presence remained in the archipelago.

The country was once home to two of the largest US military installations overseas, Clark Air Force Base and Subic Bay Naval Station, which supported the US war effort in Vietnam in the 1960s and early 70s .

Both bases were transferred to Philippine control in the 1990s, after a 1947 military base agreement between Washington and Manila expired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/01/asia/us-philippines-base-access-agreement-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos