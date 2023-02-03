Bank of England raises UK rate by 4% | interest rate





The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 10th time in a row to 4% from 3.5% on Thursday, but said inflation may have peaked and the UK’s recession will be shorter and shallower than previously feared.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said a half-point hike was needed after private-sector wages rose more than the central bank’s previous forecast, putting more pressure on mortgage payers and businesses struggling to repay their loans. .

In announcing an updated economic outlook alongside the rate decision, the bank said inflation was likely to have peaked and that a recession would be less severe than previously predicted, but said Brexit was damaging the economy faster than expected. .

“Brexit has boosted our potential output in our country and that has been our valuation for many years,” said Ben Broadbent, bank deputy governor.

We haven’t changed our estimates of the long-term effects, but we’ve brought some of them forward and we think they’ll probably come sooner than we first anticipated. Based on the figures for trade and the figures for investment, we believe these effects are coming sooner than initially expected.

Bank Base Rate Chart

Forecasting a shallower recession, the Bank said economic output would decline by 1% from peak to trough, compared to the 3% drop it had projected in its November forecast.

Bank staff raised their forecast for UK GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.1%, meaning the UK narrowly avoided entering a technical recession late last year after the economy contracted in the third quarter. Official figures for Q4 growth will be released next week.

However, the economy is expected to contract in each quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024, followed by a modest recovery.

Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation has peaked after a sharp drop in gasoline prices on the international market, but inflation risks rising again with wage hikes and a possible return of soaring gasoline prices later this year.

He added that the risk of a rebound in inflation is at its highest level in the MPC’s 25-year history, adding:

The bank expects the inflation rate to fall sharply from 10.5% in December this year to 3.5% by the end of the year and to 1% in 2024. The bank has set an inflation target of 2%.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves accused the ministers of neglect while the family suffered higher inflation and higher interest rates. Families across the country will worry about what rising interest rates mean for them today, she said.

The Resolution Foundation think-tank said analysis of banking showed the UK was in its weakest period of growth in the past 20 years since before World War II. The UK is currently in the middle of a 20-year period with an average annual growth rate of just 1% between 2006 and 2025, the weakest 20-year period of growth since 1919-1938, the report said.

inflation chart

The Jeremy Hunts tax hike, which is set to start affecting household incomes in April, will reduce GDP growth by 0.4% next year, the bank calculated.

In response to Banks’ latest rate hike, Hunt said reducing inflation is his top priority because it is the biggest threat to a generation’s standard of living.

He said the government’s tax policy was consistent with the bank’s approach. This includes resisting the urge to borrow to finance extra spending or tax cuts right now.

The 0.5 point hike was predicted by city analysts who expect the bank to raise rates again to 4.5% in the spring before a series of cuts next year will bring the bank rate back to 3.5%.

More than 1.5 million mortgage payers are expected to face an average annual interest burden of $3,000 when they refinance their loans this year, and by 2022, hundreds of thousands of households are expected to refinance at higher rates.

Monthly bills for households in the rental sector have soared as landlords blame higher borrowing costs.

Two of the nine-member MPC voted to keep rates at 3.5%, arguing that the effects of previous rate hikes have not yet been reflected in the broader economy.

Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, MPC deputies from the London School of Economics and Political Science, have repeatedly warned that the central bank is underestimating the impact of previous rate hikes and needs to pause to determine the impact on mortgage holders, renters and small businesses. . further action.

The majority view of the MPC is that it will continue to closely monitor signs of continued inflationary pressures, including the rigidity of labor market conditions and the behavior of wage growth and service inflation. The warning to workers said further tightening of monetary policy would be necessary if there was evidence of more sustained pressure.

The MPC said GDP would peak in 2019 only in 2026, indicating that Brexit combined with staff shortages and high energy prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have reduced the economy’s ability to grow.

After the turmoil in financial markets following Liz Truss’s mini-budget, investors expected rates to peak at 5.25%, but the high expected before today’s meeting was 4.5%.

Private sector wages rose 7.2 per cent in the three months to November, with official figures showing the highest increase for workers in the financial services sector, such as the accounting and legal industries, and business services. Industry research shows that most negotiated pay increases are around 4%.

