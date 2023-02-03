US Tracking High Altitude Surveillance Balloon > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





An intelligence-gathering balloon, most likely launched by the People’s Republic of China, is currently hovering over the United States, the Defense Department announced Thursday evening.

“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently over the continental United States,” Pentagon Air Force Press Secretary Brig. said General Pat Ryder during an impromptu briefing Thursday evening. “The US government, including NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely.”

Ryder said the balloon is well above commercial air traffic and poses no threat to civil aviation. He also said it was not the first time such a balloon had been seen over the United States.

After the balloon was detected, Ryder said, the US government “acted immediately” to protect against the collection of sensitive information, although it did not detail what action was taken.

A senior defense official who participated in the background briefing said only that the US intelligence community had “very high confidence” that the ball belonged to the People’s Republic of China, and that the United States had engaged with Chinese officials “urgently, through multiple channels.” regarding the presence of the ball.

“We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue,” the official said. “We have made it clear that we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people and our homeland.”

At present, the official said, following recommendations from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley and Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander of the US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, the United States position is to allow the balloon to continue hovering over the United States, rather than attempting to shoot it down.

The official said the risk of using kinetic force to knock the balloon out of the sky could put civilian communities at risk, and the threat the balloon now poses to U.S. security and intelligence does not warrant a such action.

“Currently, we believe this balloon has limited added value from a collective intelligence gathering perspective,” the official said. “But we are nonetheless taking steps to protect ourselves against the collection of sensitive information by foreign intelligence.”

The official said this was not the first time such a balloon had been seen over the United States, but said this time the balloon appeared to act differently than what had been seen in the past.

“It’s happened a handful of other times over the past few years, including before this administration,” the official said. “It seems to drag on longer, this time around, [and is] more persistent than in the previous cases. That would be a distinguishing factor.”

Although the senior defense official did not say the size of the ball, he said its size was in the calculation so as not to use kinetic force to knock it out of the sky.

“We felt it was large enough to cause damage from the debris field if we knocked it down over an area,” the official said. “I can’t really get into the dimension – but there have been reports of pilots seeing this thing, even though it’s quite high in the sky. So…it’s quite significant.”

As of yesterday, the official said, the balloon was seen over Montana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3287177/us-tracking-high-altitude-surveillance-balloon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos