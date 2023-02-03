



The EU’s plan to buy a new London pad for its ambassador to the UK has been rushed by the country’s capital because it’s too flashy for even the top ambassador.

According to two diplomats, EU countries voted against buying a house on Upper Chain Row, also known as Millionaires Street, in Chelsea’s affluent neighborhood on Thursday.

One European Union diplomat said of the plan, “I think only the golden toilet is missing from this magnificent residence where the ambassador can live like the King of Spain.”

With an annual rent of more than $1 million and paid for by EU taxpayers, the property would have been the home of Pedro Serrano de Haro, former chief of staff to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Block Ambassador to the UK earlier this year.

The lease on the Ambassador’s current home, a five-minute drive from Upper Cheyne Row at 8 Whistler Square, is non-renewable. And even if possible, a 175-sqm property doesn’t provide enough space to host an event, according to the European External Action Service, which has been in charge of the property search. The 8 Whistler Square hotel, for example, has representatives in London for all 27 EU countries, but can only accommodate up to eight guests for dinner.

The Upper Cheyne Row estate has no such problems. According to EEAS, the building measures 645 m2 and has a total usable net area of ​​559 m2. It has a rooftop terrace, 2 patios and a driveway for 2 cars.

Whatever new home is chosen, it must provide an appropriate residence for the Ambassador in terms of location, visibility, image, representation, size, function, appropriate area of ​​expression and personal area.

At last week’s meeting, many EU countries criticized the price, size and location of properties on Upper Chain Row.

But one EU official retorted, saying there was nothing unusual about the discussions as construction projects are analyzed very thoroughly by member states.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, EEAS tried to reassure EU countries with a written response to questions viewed by POLITICO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the official residence is a key work space for ambassadors who need to attract high-ranking political officials.

According to EEAS, the average size of an embassy in a city with (almost) all EU countries is 460 sqm, with a work area separated from private family areas of 240 sqm.

Notable current and former residents of the posh street include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, actress Elizabeth Taylor, Dracula writer Bram Stoker, and Rolling Stone Mick Jagger. Serrano de Haro is unlikely to join that illustrious list.

Jacopo Barigazzi, Eddy Wax, Hans von der Burchard, and Paul Dallison contributed reporting.

