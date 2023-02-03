Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over western United States





He said similar balloon activity had been seen in recent years. He added that the United States had taken steps to ensure that it was not collecting sensitive information.

The defense official said the United States engaged Chinese officials through multiple channels and communicated the seriousness of the matter.

The incident comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to make his first trip to Beijing, scheduled for this weekend, to try to find common ground. Although the trip has not been officially announced, Beijing and Washington have spoken of its imminent arrival.

It was not immediately clear whether finding the balloon would impact Blinkens’ travel plans.

The senior defense official said the United States had fighter jets, including F-22s, ready to shoot down the balloon if ordered by the White House. The Pentagon ultimately recommended against it, noting that even if the balloon was over a sparsely populated area in Montana, its size would create a debris field large enough to endanger people.

It was unclear what the military was doing to prevent him from collecting sensitive information or what would happen with the balloon if it was not shot down.

The defense official said the spy balloon was attempting to fly over Montana missile fields, but the US felt the balloon had limited value in terms of providing intelligence to China that it could not already collect by other means, such as spy satellites.

The official did not specify the size of the balloon, but said it was large enough that, despite its high altitude, commercial pilots could see it. All air traffic was halted at Montanas Billings Logan International Airport from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as the military offered options to the White House. A photograph of a large white balloon lingering over the area was captured by the Billings Gazette, but the Pentagon did not confirm if it was the surveillance balloon.

The defense official said what concerned them about the launch was the altitude at which the balloon was flying and how long it lingered over a location, without providing details.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was made aware of the situation on Wednesday after the Montana National Guard was made aware of an ongoing military operation in Montana airspace, according to a statement from the governor and security guard. Republican spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke.

From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans via TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying up American farmland, I am deeply troubled by the steady stream of developments alarming to our national security, Gianforte said in a statement.

Tensions with China are particularly high on many issues, from Taiwan and the South China Sea to human rights in China’s western Xinjiang region and a crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. This list of irritants includes China’s tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its refusal to curb the expansion of North Korea’s ballistic missile program, and ongoing disputes over the trade and technology.

On Tuesday, Taiwan dispatched warplanes, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to operations near 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part of Beijing’s strategy to disrupt and intimidate. autonomous island democracy.

Twenty of those planes crossed the Center Line across the Taiwan Strait which has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the two sides, which broke up in a civil war in 1949.

Beijing has also intensified preparations for a possible blockade or military action against Taiwan, which has sparked growing concern among military leaders, diplomats and elected officials in the United States, Taiwan’s key ally.

The surveillance balloon was first reported by NBC News.

Some Montana residents reported seeing an unusual object in the sky when the airport closed on Wednesday, but it’s unclear what they were seeing was the balloon.

From an office window in Billings, Chase Doak said he saw a large white circle in the sky that he believed was too small to be the moon.

He took a few photos, then ran home to get a camera with a more powerful lens and took more photos and videos. He was able to see it for about 45 minutes and it appeared motionless, but Doak said the video suggested he was moving slowly.

I thought maybe it was a legit UFO, he said. So I wanted to make sure I documented it and took as many pictures as possible.

