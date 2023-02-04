Chinese spy balloon flies over US: Pentagon





Balloon has been flying over US for daysPentagon advises Biden not to shoot it downF-22s mobilized at Montana airportCanada reports ‘potential second incident’China ‘verifies’ situation, warns of speculation

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act days before the U.S. secretary’s planned trip to Beijing. of State Antony Blinken.

Fighter jets were mobilized, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against firing the balloon out of the sky lest the debris pose a security threat, advice Biden accepted, US officials said.

The United States took “custody” of the balloon when it entered US airspace and observed it with a manned US military aircraft, one of the officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Separately, the Canadian Ministry of Defense said that a “high altitude surveillance balloon” had been detected and that it was monitoring a “second potential incident”, without giving further details, adding that it was in contact frequent with the United States.

The news first broke as CIA Director William Burns was speaking at an event at the University of Washington in Georgetown, where he called China the “greatest geopolitical challenge” facing are facing the United States. Learn more

“The U.S. government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently over the continental United States,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters. . “The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing was “checking” the situation.

“I want to emphasize that until the facts are clarified, speculation and hype will be of no use in properly addressing the issue,” she told a daily press briefing on Friday. Beijing, adding that China respects international law.

“China has no intention of violating the land territory and airspace of a sovereign country,” Mao said.

US officials said they raised the issue with their Chinese counterparts through diplomatic channels. “We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue,” a US official said.

A US official said the balloon had been assessed as having “limited added value from an intelligence-gathering perspective”.

Blinken is expected to travel to China next week for a November visit agreed to by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was unclear how the discovery of the spy balloon might affect those plans.

US Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the spy balloon was alarming but not surprising.

“The level of espionage directed at our country by Beijing has become dramatically more intense and brazen over the past 5 years,” Rubio said on Twitter.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked Blinken to cancel his trip.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would request a “Gang of Eight” briefing, referring to a classified national security briefing for congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic intelligence committee leaders.

Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated in recent years, particularly following the visit to Taiwan by then US President Nancy Pelosi in August, which prompted dramatic Chinese military exercises. near the autonomous island.

[1/2]A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023 in this photo obtained from social media. Chase Doak/via REUTERS

Since then, Washington and Beijing have sought to communicate more frequently and prevent ties from deteriorating.

POTENTIAL SECURITY HAZARD

U.S. military leaders considered shooting the balloon down over Montana on Wednesday, but ultimately advised Biden against it because of the security risk from the debris, the official told reporters.

Billings Airport, Montana, issued a ground stop as the military mobilized assets, including F-22 fighter jets in case Biden orders the balloon to be shot down.

“We wanted to make sure we coordinated with civil authorities to clear the airspace around this potential area,” the official said.

“But even with those protective measures taken, our military commanders felt we hadn’t reduced the risk enough. So we didn’t fire.”

Defense expert John Parachini estimated the size of the ball to be three bus lengths.

Billings resident Chase Doak, who filmed him on Wednesday, initially said he thought he was a star.

“But I thought it was a bit crazy because it was in broad daylight and when I watched it it was just too big to be a star,” he told Reuters.

One of the officials said the flight path would carry the balloon over a number of sensitive sites, but did not give details. Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana houses 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

A separate US official said the balloon was tracked near the Aleutian Islands and Canada before entering the United States.

These balloons typically operate at 80,000-120,000 feet (24,000-37,000 m), well above where commercial air traffic flies. The most capable fighter planes generally do not operate above 65,000 feet, although spy planes such as the U-2 have a service ceiling of 80,000 feet or more.

Craig Singleton, a China expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said these balloons were widely used by the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War and were an inexpensive method of intelligence gathering.

Monitoring goes both ways.

From military spy satellites in space to advanced electronic intelligence planes and submarines, the United States routinely deploys an array of assets to monitor China’s military buildup, analysts and diplomats say. China has often complained about US surveillance, including its deployment of ships or planes near Chinese military exercises.

Spy balloons have flown over the United States several times in recent years, but this balloon appears to have lingered longer than in previous instances, one of the US officials said.

