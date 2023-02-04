Increase in hiring in the United States with a gain of 517,000 jobs in January





Other recent measures also offered reason to believe that the economy was coming out of its boil. Consumer spending fell late last year, a sign that Americans are finally becoming more cautious about rising prices, falling savings and fears of recession. And the housing market appeared to be slowing as high mortgage rates made purchases too expensive for many potential homeowners, although there has been some recent easing.

Inflation FAQ

What is Inflation? Inflation is a loss of purchasing power over time, which means your dollar won’t go as far tomorrow as it did today. It is usually expressed as the annual change in prices of common goods and services such as food, furniture, clothing, transport and toys.

What causes inflation? This may be the result of growing consumer demand. But inflation can also rise and fall based on developments that have little to do with economic conditions, such as limited oil production and supply chain issues.

Is inflation bad? It depends on the circumstances. Rapid price increases mean trouble, but moderate price increases can lead to higher wages and job growth.

Can inflation affect the stock market? Rapid inflation is usually a problem for stocks. Financial assets in general have historically performed poorly during inflationary booms, while tangible assets like homes have held their value better.

January’s hiring figures suggest officials may still have some work to do to reduce the momentum in labor markets and bring the economy more into balance.

The report showed that job gains were strong, even hitting some industries that were expected to slow as Fed rate hikes trickle down to the labor market. Topping the list were leisure and hospitality businesses, including restaurants, bars and hotels, which added 128,000 jobs, and healthcare, which added 58,000, the two sectors which been disrupted during the pandemic. Professional and business services also increased their hiring.

There has also been a substantial increase in government employment, although this is partly due to the University of California strikers returning to work.

The information sector lost 5,000 jobs. But even that was a blow given recent headline-grabbing layoffs at tech giants such as Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

I would certainly say that at the end of 2022 there was a slowdown in some industries, said Nicola Hancock, managing director for the Americas region at AMS, a talent acquisition and consulting firm. But she added: All of our clients are still hiring. AMS works with blue chip companies in industries such as banking, financial services, technology and pharmaceuticals.

To further complicate the narrative, some emerging labor market trends that had hinted at an impending economic downturn appeared to be backtracking. Hours worked increased, including in manufacturing and construction. And jobs in temporary help services, which tend to decline amid economic uncertainty, rose by 26,000 after months of declines.

