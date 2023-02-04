US Jobs Report: 517,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4%





WASHINGTON (AP) For nearly a year, the Federal Reserve has been on a mission to cool the labor market to help curb the nations worst inflation in four decades.

The labor market did not cooperate.

Consider what happened in January: The government said Friday that employers created 517,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

The job gain was so big it left economists scratching their heads and wondering why the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes haven’t slowed hiring at a time when many are predicting a recession. imminent.

Friday’s report instead added to the picture of a resilient US labor market, with low unemployment, relatively few layoffs and plenty of job openings. While beneficial for workers, employers’ constant demand for labor has also helped to accelerate wage growth and contributed to high inflation.

Still, inflation watchers at the Fed might take some comfort from January wage data: Average hourly wages rose 4.4% last month from a year earlier, slower than the a 4.8% year-over-year increase in December. And from December to January, wages rose 0.3%, below the 0.4% increase the previous month.

In addition to the stellar job growth it announced for January, the government also on Friday revised upward its estimate of gains in November and December by a total of 71,000.

President Joe Biden called the jobs report very good news and said his Republican critics were wrong in their warnings of continued high inflation and a coming recession and layoffs.

Our plan is working, Biden said, thanks to the courage and determination of the American worker.

January’s hiring gain, which well exceeded December’s 260,000, was broad-based across all industries. A category that includes restaurants and bars added 99,000 workers. Jobs in professional and business services, including accountants and consultants, increased by 82,000.

Governments added 74,000, spurred by the end of a workers’ strike against the California state university system. Health care added 58,000 jobs, retailers 30,000. Construction gained 25,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 19,000.

Economists had collectively estimated that the economy added just 185,000 jobs last month.

This is a hot labor market, said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. It would be hard, she suggested, to see the Fed stop raising rates and entertain rate cut ideas when such explosive economic news is coming.

The Fed has raised its key rate eight times since March in an attempt to slow the labor market and contain inflation, which hit a 40-year high last year but has since slowed.

Yet companies are always looking for more workers and clinging tightly to those they have. Aside from some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others, most workers enjoy an unusual level of job security, even at a time when many economists predict the a recession is approaching.

For all of 2022, the economy added a sizzling average of about 375,000 jobs per month. It was a vigorous enough pace to have contributed to some of the painful inflation that Americans have suffered. A tight labor market tends to put upward pressure on wages, which in turn fuels inflation.

But year-over-year measures of consumer inflation have steadily declined since peaking at 9.1% in June. At 6.5% in December, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, however, which explains why central bank policymakers reiterated their intention to continue raising borrowing rates for another year. at least a few months.

Giacomo Santangelo, an economist at jobs website Monster, said he doubted the Fed would take much solace from decelerating wage gains or back down in its rate hike campaign.

As long as unemployment continues to fall, Santangelo said, as long as the economy remains strong, federal authorities will continue to fight inflation.

The Fed aims to achieve a soft landing, a pullback in the economy that is just enough to bring high inflation under control without triggering a recession. Policymakers hope employers can slow wage increases and inflationary pressures by cutting job openings, but not necessarily by laying off many employees.

But the resilience of labor markets does not facilitate this hoped-for result. On Wednesday, the Labor Department said employers posted 11 million job openings in December, an unexpected jump from November’s 10.4 million and the most since July. There are now about two vacancies, on average, for every unemployed American.

And in response, many employers raised wages.

Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of Stew Leonards, a chain of supermarkets in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said the company’s series of hourly wage increases over the past two years have helped expand its pool of candidates. The entry-level hourly wage is now $17.

For more specialized workers like butchers and bakers, hourly wages start between $25 and $30. Those wage gains have helped the chain attract about 10 to 12 applicants per job posting, the same level as before the pandemic. Previously, the channel received only seven applications per ad.

If you want good people, you have to pay, Leonard said.

He said he wasn’t sure the company would have to keep raising wages.

It’s almost a day-to-day decision, he says. But right now, were happy.

For the past year or so, the labor market has been labeled The Great Resignation because there are so many jobs and many workers are willing to change jobs to seek better wages or working conditions.

Centura Health, a nonprofit that runs hospitals and clinics in Colorado and Kansas, offered retention bonuses of $15,000 to retain nurses, respiratory therapists and others for 24 months; 2,500 accepted the offer. And for employees who perform routine but life-saving tasks like changing linens and delivering meals to patients, Centura has raised the entry-level hourly wage to $18.

By streamlining hiring and asking managers to prioritize filling vacancies, Centura reduced the time it took from receiving an application to getting a new hire on the job.

Sebastien Girard, who holds the title of director of human resources, said Centura has about 1,500 job offers each month. The market for clinical staff, such as doctors, nurses and radiologists, remains extraordinarily tight, he said, although it has eased somewhat recently for other positions.

Girard doesn’t think labor shortages will go away. He thinks the Americas’ aging population means there will be a continued shortage of available workers.

The Great Resignation is here to stay, he said. It’s a generational change.

____

AP Business Writers Christopher Rugaber and Josh Boak in Washington and Anne DInnocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that the participation rate remained unchanged in January and did not increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-january-jobs-report-f53c7dc42f996cfa96c80c9128de2831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos