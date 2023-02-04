US credit card debt jumps 18.5% to record $930.6 billion





For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates go hand in hand.

On the heels of another rate hike this week by the Federal Reserve, annual credit card percentage rates are already close to 20%, on average, and are expected to climb even higher. At the same time, more and more consumers are relying on credit to afford increasingly expensive basic necessities, such as food and rent.

That helped propel total credit card debt to a record $930.6 billion at the end of 2022, an 18.5% spike from a year earlier, according to TransUnion’s latest quarterly report. .

The average balance rose to $5,805 over the same period, TransUnion found.

At nearly 20%, if you made minimum payments on that average credit card balance, it would take you more than 17 years to pay off the debt and cost you more than $8,213 in interest, Bankrate calculated.

“Whether buying a new car or buying eggs at the grocery store, consumers continue to be impacted to varying degrees by high inflation and rising interest rates. put in place by the Federal Reserve,” said Michele Raneri, Vice President of the United States. research and consulting at TransUnion.

Overall, 202 million additional new credit accounts were opened in the fourth quarter, mostly creations among Generation Z, or adults aged 18-25, and the total number of credit cards hit a record high of 518.4 million.

Learn more about personal finance: 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck

As the number of credit card accounts in the United States grows, more and more new customers are subprime borrowers, which is typically those with a credit score of 600 or less, according to TransUnion, in part because of the flood of young borrowers with access to credit cards.

But at the same time, delinquencies rose as lenders expanded access to less experienced credit users, the report said. TransUnion defines a default as a payment that is 60 days or more late.

“The increase in delinquencies is something to watch,” Raneri said. As long as unemployment remains low, households are better able to pay their bills, she noted. “If unemployment is rising and we are seeing an increase in delinquencies, that indicates a longer-term problem.”

For now, the unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 53 years, after a better-than-expected jobs report in January.

How to Tackle High Interest Credit Card Debt

“Cardholders do have options, though,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. Zero percent balance transfer credit card offers are even more plentiful than they were a year ago and remain one of the best weapons Americans have in the fight against card debt. credit, he said.

Borrowers may also be able to refinance into a low interest personal loan. Those rates have also increased recently, but at 10%, on average, they’re still well below what you currently have on your credit card, according to Schulz.

Otherwise, get back to basics, advised Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

“Take a hustle, sell things you don’t need, cut your expenses,” he said. “A dollar saved is a dollar earned, and every dollar of credit card debt you pay off has a guaranteed, tax-free average return of about 20 percent.”

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/03/us-credit-card-debt-jumps-18point5percent-and-hits-a-record-930point6-billion-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos