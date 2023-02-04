Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > News Release





Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) is announcing a significant new security assistance program for Ukraine. This includes authorizing a Presidential Security Assistance Levy worth up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in funds from the United Nations Security Assistance Initiative. Ukraine (USAI).

The presidential draw is the thirty-first draw of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden administration has authorized since August 2021. Today’s announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to assist the Ukraine to defend its people, as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment. that Ukraine uses so effectively, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery munitions, and conventional and long-range rockets for US-provided HIMARS. Specific abilities include:

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Supplementary Ammunition (HIMARS); Additional 155 mm artillery shells; Additional 120 mm mortar rounds; 190 heavy machine guns with thermal imaging sights and associated ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems; 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles; 250 Javelin anti-armour systems; 2,000 anti-armour rockets; Claymore anti-personnel ammunition; Demolition ammunition; Cold weather gear, helmets and other field gear.

As part of the USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with:

Two HAWK air defense gunnery units; Anti-aircraft guns and ammunition; Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian air defense systems; Equipment to support Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities; air defense generators; Counter-unmanned aerial systems; Four air surveillance radars; 20 anti-mortar radars; Spare parts for counter-artillery radars; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; Precision-guided rockets; secure communication equipment; medical supplies; Funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

Unlike the Presidential Levy, the USAI is an authority under which the United States purchases capacity from industry rather than delivering equipment drawn from DoD inventory. This announcement represents the start of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of our efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian military in the short and long term.

In total, the United States has now committed $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $29.3 billion since the start of the large-scale unprovoked Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities necessary to meet its immediate battlefield needs and its longer-term security assistance needs.

