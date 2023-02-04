US destroyer operating near Black Sea for first time since Russia invaded Ukraine





The USSNitze (DDG-94) stopped at the edge of the Bosphorus Strait, en route to a stopover in Turkey, according to USNI News. It is the closest US warship to the war between Ukraine and Russia since it began nearly a year ago.

Nitze was seen by ship spotters at the lower edge of the strait on Friday. Turkey closed the Bosphorus Strait to warships on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the shutdown, only warships with ports on the Black Sea, which include the Russian Black Sea Fleet and Turkish ships, can enter.

The last US warship to transit the strait was the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG-51), which left the Black Sea on December 15, 2021. The ship entered the Black Sea in November 2021 after a stopover in Bulgaria , USNI News previously reported.

The US 6th Fleet confirmed in a tweet that Nitze had dropped anchor off Instabul ahead of a planned stopover at Glck Naval Base.

A beautiful day in Istanbul! @usnavy destroyer #USSNitze (DDG 94), attached to @GHWBCVN77 CSG, anchored off Istanbul while visiting #Trkiye for a scheduled port call, Feb 3.

The ship will dock in Glck later today.

: @USEmbassyTurkey and @ABDIstanbul pic.twitter.com/cEJHY7DvI8

— US Naval Forces Europe-Africa/US Sixth Fleet (@USNavyEurope) February 3, 2023

Nitze, which operates as part of the George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group, stopped near Istanbul near Dolmbahe Palace, the US 6th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News. US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake and US Consul General in Istanbul Julie Eadeh took a small boat to the destroyer and spent a few hours on the ship.

Trkiye is a valued NATO ally, Flake said in a 6th Fleet press release. Nitzes’ visit is an opportunity to further strengthen our long-standing and vital partnership with Trkiye.

Nitze’s scheduled port call at Glck Naval Base is the third port visit the destroyer has made to the 6th Fleet area of ​​operation since deploying in July 2022.

During the stopover, Nitze leaders are expected to meet with Turkish military and civilian leaders, the statement said.

“Trkiyes’ joint operations with the US Navy in the Mediterranean Sea strengthen the strength of the NATO Alliance and improve interoperability. The Mediterranean is an essential waterway for maritime trade and stability throughout Europe. The U.S. Navy routinely operates in this region in close coordination with our regional allies and partners,” the statement said.

The USS George HW Bush (CVN-77) also made a scheduled port visit on Friday, with the ship arriving in Piraeus, Greece, according to a CSG statement.

During the stopover, Bush leaders will meet with Greek leaders as part of US efforts to strengthen relations with NATO. The ship’s sailors will have the opportunity to explore Piraeus and Athens.

Our deployed mission has been to work closely with our partners and NATO allies to deter and, if necessary, defend the Alliance, CSG Commander Rear Admiral Dennis Velez said in the press release. Port visits like this give us the opportunity to engage with our allies and develop meaningful relationships that make a substantial difference within our force.

The Strike Group cruiser, USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), also called in Greece on January 30, the 6th Fleet announced earlier this week. Leyte Gulf stopped in Souda Bay, Greece.

“The Port Tour is part of the Leyte Gulfs Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair (MDVR) scheduled maintenance period and allows Leyte Gulf sailors some well-deserved recreation while enjoying the sights, art , history and gastronomy of Crete,” the statement said.

The George HW Bush CSG deployed to the Mediterranean Sea in August, replacing the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which had operated there since December. Both carrier battle groups came under NATO control while operating in the US 6th Fleet area of ​​responsibility.

