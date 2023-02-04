US Secretary of State postpones China visit after spy balloon flies over Montana | American News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned visit to China this weekend after a high-altitude Chinese balloon intruded into US airspace.

China had apologized for the incident, saying it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course, but US officials have made it clear they do not believe the explanation and the Pentagon reaffirmed his assessment that it was a surveillance aircraft, adding that by noon on Friday it had changed course and was over the center of the country.

Blinkens’ trip, which was scheduled to begin Friday evening, has been postponed until circumstances are more conducive, U.S. officials said.

We had a broad, substantive agenda in mind, a senior State Department official said. We had hoped for constructive engagement on all elements of our bilateral relationship, but this issue would have narrowed that agenda in a way that would have been unnecessary and unconstructive.

In a phone call with Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, Blinken noted Beijing’s regret, but said it was an irresponsible act and a gross violation of US sovereignty and international law that undermined the purpose of the trip, a State Department statement said.

Communication channels remained open between the two countries, the official said, stressing that the trip had only been postponed and not canceled.

The balloon alarmed the Pentagon, which tracked its progress across Canada to Montana, home to part of the country’s nuclear missile force. US defense officials described it as a surveillance balloon. Joe Biden was alerted and asked for military options, but it was decided that shooting him down could pose a threat of falling debris on people on the ground.

Asked about the balloon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday: The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship veered away from its intended course.

Chinese side regrets the airship’s involuntary entry into US airspace due to force majeure [an unstoppable and unpredictable event], the Chinese statement said. The Chinese side will continue to communicate with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure.

Asked about the Chinese weather balloon explanation, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said: We are aware of the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] statement. However, the thing is, we know it’s a surveillance balloon.

Ryder said the balloon had the ability to maneuver and was moving east at an altitude of 60,000 feet, reaching the center of the continental United States midday on Friday, but did not specify exactly where it was. found.

The ball has changed course, which is again why we’re watching it, but that’s about as accurate as it gets, Ryder said.

Sightings have been reported over Kansas City and elsewhere in northwestern Missouri. Ryder estimated he would stay over the United States for a few more days.

We acknowledge that China issued this statement of regret, a senior State Department official said. At the same time, we remain confident in our assessment and our concerns regarding this clear violation of our sovereignty and airspace remain.

I am also confident that I will continue to maintain constant contact with our Chinese counterparts as we strive to handle this as responsibly and as quickly as possible, the official said.

Chinese state media had previously used the incident to taunt the United States.

The ball itself is an important target, wrote the state-backed nationalist tabloid, the Global Times, in English on Twitter, which is banned in China. If balloons from other countries could really smoothly enter the continental United States, or even enter the skies over certain states, that only proves that the United States air defense system is completely a decoration and that he cannot be trusted.

Canada’s Department of National Defense said it also detected a high-altitude surveillance balloon and was monitoring a second potential incident. US officials said earlier the balloon traveled part of Canada en route to Montana.

Canada’s defense authorities have made it clear that there is no public danger, adding: Canada’s intelligence agencies are working with U.S. partners and continue to take all necessary steps to protect Canada’s sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats.

The Canadian government summoned the Chinese ambassador Thursday to explain the incident, the Foreign Ministry said in Ottawa.

As it flew over Montana, the balloon caused a temporary suspension of air traffic at Billings Airport. The Pentagon released a statement to reassure the public, revealing that this was not the first such incident.

The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground, the Pentagon statement said. Examples of this type of balloon activity have been seen before in recent years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.

The postponement of Blinkens’ trip will set back efforts to resolve several sticking points, including the future of Taiwan, and each side’s military posture in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing this week vigorously opposed an agreement between the Philippines and the United States in which Manila granted the United States expanded access to its military bases. Under the agreement, the United States will have additional access to Philippine bases for joint training, storage of equipment and supplies, and construction of facilities, but not to establish a permanent presence.

