



Russian forces have moved some of their most sensitive command and control centers out of range of current Ukrainian rockets, frustrating military commanders in kyiv, who have requested longer-range munitions to stay on the offensive.

Specifically, they asked for the US Army tactical missile systems which have a range of about 190 miles. But the Biden administration has said the weapon is out of the question, citing fears Ukraine could use them to attack targets inside Russia.

The new rockets announced Friday, which can travel more than 80 miles, will help Ukrainian forces conduct operations to defend their country and retake their sovereign territory in Russian-occupied areas, the Pentagon spokesman said. Brig. General Pat Ryder told reporters.

However, they will not come from existing US stocks, meaning it will take months for Boeing and the US government to agree on the terms of the contract and get them to the battlefield. This schedule means they are unlikely to be available for the hot weather offensives Ukraine is planning this year.

Another problem is that the bomb cannot be launched by any of Ukraine’s current equipment. Ukrainian engineers have been working for several months on the modernization of ground launchers.

Much to the disappointment of some in Kyiv, the latest aid tranches did not include the weapon.

But there is a real appetite on Capitol Hill to supply the Ukrainians with longer-range munitions, as well as tanks and other weapons. A senior congressional official argued that the administration delayed the bomb approval process despite overcoming the mental hurdle of the range and escalation dynamics of a longer-range munition due the need to modernize it.

It’s a timeline that’s measured in months, the wizard said of adapting the weapon to a ground launcher. The assistant asked not to be named in order to speak frankly.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) had accused the Biden administration of dragging its feet in delivering the system to Ukraine.

GLSDB should have been approved last fall, Rogers said in a recent statement. Every day it’s not approved is a day he delays getting it into the hands of a Ukrainian ready to kill a Russian.

Lee Hudson and Connor OBrien contributed to this report.

