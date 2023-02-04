US-made electric vehicles could become massively cheaper; here’s why





The so-called Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022 expanded purchase incentives for new electric vehicles and also added one for used electric vehicles. It’s a way to get people interested in buying electric vehicles, of course. But it’s actually another part of this massive act that is likely to do a lot more for the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the United States, even than buying incentives.

Called Section 45X, it finances 10 years of production credits for the manufacture of battery cells, photovoltaic solar cells and components for wind energy. And it has the potential to make US-built EV batteries so cheap that large swathes of Western cell and battery manufacturing will rush to set up shop in North America.

Lies, fucking lies and battery marketing

One of the truisms in worrying about electric vehicles is that no one will talk about battery costs in detail. Adapted from a quote variously attributed to British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli and American humorist Mark Twain, battery experts often say that there are three kinds of lies: “lies, fucking lies and [battery] marketing.”

For most of the past decade, $100 per kilowatt-hour (at the battery level, not the slightly lower cost of the cell) was considered the holy grail. In November 2021, the cost of batteries for the entire industry was calculated at $132/kWh by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Tesla is now believed to be at or below $100/kWh for the pack. Over the past year, however, cell prices and therefore pack prices have increased due to soaring prices for lithium and other battery metals due to both higher demand and from a hiccup of supply.

In 2021, a US Department of Energy official suggested $60/kWh as a reasonable cell-level target. That could mean $80/kWh at the pack level for vehicles in production in 2025 or beyond, including Teslas with the company’s 4680 cells (a different format), many more VW Group models, and the dozen or so more Ultium models announced by GM.

Car and Driver recently interviewed an experienced EV battery production specialist who asked not to be named. This individual has worked and consulted with numerous cell manufacturing companies in the United States, Europe and Asia, and remains deeply in touch with the cutting edge of this industry today.

The gist of the conversation was that, as the scholar put it, “All stories about the IRA bury the lede” an edit phrase meaning to focus on something other than the main story, and not mention the key fact than passing lower.

Halve the cost of batteries?

Our expert pointed us to the 45X section, which in one fell swoop will slash the total cost of any EV battery with US-built cells and pack by one-third to one-half. To quote US cleantech investor Ion Yadigaroglu, interviewed by Bloomberg Green last week:

Very simply, if you build a factory and run it in America, and they make a battery, when the battery leaves the factory, you get $45 per kilowatt hour. [The subsidy covers $35 per kilowatt-hour for battery cell production but adds another $10 for battery packs.] It’s more than a third of the manufacturing cost [the battery] pack. And the way things are, that could be the total cost of manufacturing a battery within 10 years of the IRA.

Our battery expert suggested that this means that all automakers assembling vehicles in the United States will eventually build their own battery factories, whether through joint ventures (like GM-LG) or by designing and building their own. cells (like Tesla’s efforts to bring its 4680 cells to market). large volumes). Cell design and construction directly reduces or eliminates a third-party cell manufacturer’s profit, but it’s far from a core skill for most manufacturers today. Then again, how could they pass up this huge credit? A 131.0kWh Ford Lightning-sized pack comes in at $5,895 for each that rolls off the line.

Do I get an incentive or not?

Meanwhile, the IRA bill purchase incentives for which the final rules are overdue have garnered a lot of attention. They differentiate between passenger cars and light trucks, and for the first time, used electric vehicles under a certain price can also get incentives.

Any vehicle must be assembled in the United States itself to be considered for qualification. Next, an increasing percentage of its battery minerals must come from a specific list of countries (which does not include China), and its battery cells must be assembled in North America. IRS rulings on eligible vehicles, and what distinguishes a passenger vehicle from a light truck like an SUV, have been messy to say the least.

It’s understandable that the prospect of $7,500 off the price of a new car gets a lot of attention from buyers, dealers and automakers. But on an average new vehicle price of over $47,000 (as of December), a substantial reduction in the price of an EV battery will likely have more impact.

We cannot know how the battery production incentives will play out in real life. The rules are still being finalized. We don’t know, for example, whether existing cell factories (eg Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, an LG Chem factory in Michigan) will be eligible.

More crucial for consumers, we cannot predict how the savings will be used by automakers. If most electric vehicle models built in the United States today break even at best, battery manufacturers will no doubt want to increase their margins, which will make it easier to build new factories and increase volume. At the same time, automakers can use some of the battery cost reduction to raise the profits of electric vehicles to the same level as those of gasoline-powered vehicles.

Right now, the transition to electric vehicles is not only happening, it is accelerating. Automakers will want every opportunity to make their electric vehicles competitive in the market and lowering prices is a classic way to do that. Still, while you can see plenty of analysis on the possible effects, it’s too early to tell how these battery production incentives will affect consumer EV prices.

If you take away one main point, it should be this: of course, a $7,500 rebate on an eligible new electric vehicle is not to be overlooked. But that’s not by far the most important part of the ERI related to electric vehicles. Five to ten years from now, automakers have a huge opportunity to make much, much cheaper electric vehicles. This is the real goal.

