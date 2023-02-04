The United States is reporting meteoric job growth; unemployment at lowest since 1969





The non-agricultural payroll increased by 517,000 in January The unemployment rate at 3.4% against 3.5% in December Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3%; up 4.4% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January, while the jobless rate hit a more than 53-and-a-half-year low of 3.4%, which points to a stubbornly tight labor market and a potential headache for the Federal Reserve. officials as they fight inflation.

Friday’s closely watched Labor Department jobs report also showed job creation over the past year was much stronger than expected, suggesting the economy was far from in a recession. Although wage inflation slowed further in January, average hourly wages grew faster in 2022 than expected.

Strong hiring, which came despite layoffs in the tech sector as well as sectors like housing and finance that are sensitive to interest rates, dampened market expectations that the central bank was about to suspend its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Economists said Friday’s puzzle report and other data showing a sharp rebound in services-sector activity last month suggested the Fed could raise its target interest rate above the peak of 5.1% recently projected and hold it for some time.

“The labor market is still hot, too hot for the Fed’s liking,” said Daniel Vernazza, chief international economist at UniCredit Bank in London. “Anyone who thought the Fed might stop its hike as soon as its March meeting will likely be disappointed by this evidence.”

The establishment survey showed non-farm payrolls jumped by 517,000 jobs last month, the most in six months. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a gain of 185,000. Data for December was revised up to show 260,000 jobs added instead of the 223,000 previously reported. Job growth last month was well above the monthly average of 401,000 in 2022.

Along with the January report, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its annual “benchmark” revision of payrolls and updated the formulas it uses to smooth data for seasonal fluctuations. of the establishment survey.

The economy added 568,000 more jobs in the 12 months to March 2022 than previously announced. Revisions to April-December payroll data also showed more jobs being created than expected. The economy added 4.8 million jobs in 2022 instead of the previously reported 4.5 million.

The revisions dispelled claims by Philadelphia Fed researchers who published a paper in December suggesting job growth in the second quarter of 2022 was overestimated by about a million jobs.

The BLS revised its industry classification system, resulting in the reclassification of about 10% of jobs in different industries. Last month’s surge in employment was led by the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 128,000 jobs, including 99,000 in restaurants and bars.

Leisure and hospitality employment remains at 495,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level. Employment in professional and business services rose 82,000, with temporary help jobs a harbinger of future hiring, rebounding 25,900 after several months of decline. Government payrolls jumped by 74,000, boosted by the return of striking university workers in California.

The payroll in the construction sector increased by 25,000 jobs, mainly among specialized contractors. Manufacturing employment increased by 19,000 jobs.

[1/2]A ?Help Wanted? The sign hangs from the restaurant window in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Stocks on Wall Street were mostly trading lower. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

WAGE GROWTH IS SLOWING

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month after gaining 0.4% in December. That brought the year-over-year wage increase down to 4.4%, the lowest rise since August 2021, from 4.8% in December. But wage growth has been revised up for 2022, suggesting only a moderate pace of slowing wage inflation than previously thought. The average workweek fell from 34.4 hours to 34.7 hours in December.

“While it is natural to be skeptical about the strength of payroll growth and the increase in total hours worked given the perceived slowdown in growth, we have pointed out that almost all labor market indicators entering this report showed improving labor market conditions,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital in New York.

President Joe Biden said the jobs report was a sign his economic plan was working. “Jobs are up, inflation is down,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate by 25 basis points to the range of 4.50% to 4.75% and promised “continued increases” in borrowing costs. Government data this week showed there were 11 million job vacancies at the end of December, with 1.9 openings for every unemployed person.

The BLS also incorporated new population estimates into the household survey, from which the unemployment rate is derived. Thus, the unemployment rate of 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969, is not comparable to the rate of 3.5% in December, even if it was not impacted by the new demographic controls.

Household employment jumped by 894,000, but taking into account new population estimates, the increase was only 84,000. About 886,000 people entered the labor market, although the number has decreased by 5,000 after adjusting for population controls.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, rose to 62.4% in January from 62.3% in December. It remained unchanged after taking into account the new population estimates.

The jobs report hinted at a rebound in manufacturing output last month. There are also signs that retail sales are off to a strong start in 2023. The economy has continued to show resilience despite rate hikes of 450 basis points since last March.

“The Fed would be well served to consider this a success and to think that slowing the pace of the increases would allow the labor market to weaken, but perhaps not to break,” said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of income securities. global landlines at Black Rock in New York.

“Today presents strong evidence of a labor market that is not collapsing and evidence of how the economy can adapt and adjust to remain buoyant in the face of headwinds. majors.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao

