Before Chinese spy balloon sighting, classified report exposed foreign aerial espionage





WASHINGTON China’s spy balloon hovering over the continental United States has raised serious concerns on Capitol Hill, in part because it followed a classified report to Congress detailing incidents of U.S. adversaries potentially using technology advanced air force to spy on the country.

The classified report to Congress last month cited at least two incidents of a rival power carrying out aerial surveillance with what appeared to be unknown advanced technology, according to US officials. Although the report did not attribute the incidents to any country, two US officials familiar with the research said the surveillance was likely conducted by China.

The report on what intelligence agencies call unidentified aerial phenomena focused on several incidents considered surveillance. Some of these incidents have involved balloons, while others have involved quadcopter drones.

The Chinese government said on Friday that the Chinese balloon discovered this week over the United States was primarily intended for meteorological research. However, US officials said they have evaluated it as a collection device, although it cannot collect the kind of sensitive information that advanced Chinese reconnaissance satellites already collect.

Many countries use aerial spy technology to gather data on rival nations as well as allies and partners, and to survey remote regions of the globe. But this practice can lead to diplomatic crises and greater military tensions when it goes wrong.

Antony J. Blinken, the US secretary of state, on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing, which would have been the top US diplomat’s first visit since October 2018, after US news outlets began to report on the Chinese spy balloon on Thursday as it drifted over Montana. In 2001, a United States Navy signals intelligence aircraft collided with a Chinese interceptor aircraft near the Chinese island of Hainan; the incident left a Chinese pilot presumed dead and led to a diplomatic crisis involving the leaders of both nations.

China spends about $209 billion, or 1.3% of its gross domestic product, on its military as a whole, according to a Pentagon report. But policymakers in Washington have become particularly concerned about its investments in technologies that could have military or intelligence applications.

Gaining a better understanding of China-US relations The two nations vie for influence on the world stage, maneuvering to gain advantages on land, in the economy and in cyberspace.

US defense officials believe China is monitoring training grounds and military exercises as part of an effort to better understand how America trains its pilots and undertakes complex military operations. Sites where unusual surveillance took place include a military base in the United States and a base overseas, officials said.

The classified report mentions Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan as sites where foreign surveillance allegedly took place, but does not explicitly say China was behind the actions, a US official said.

Since 2021, the Pentagon has reviewed 366 initially unexplained incidents and declared 163 to be balloons. A handful of those incidents involved forward surveillance balloons, according to a US official, but none of them carried out persistent reconnaissance of US military bases. (However, the spy balloons the US government immediately identifies are not included in tracking the unidentified aerial phenomenon, according to two US officials.)

Because spy balloons are relatively basic collection devices and other balloons have not lingered long over U.S. territory, they had previously not caused much concern with the Pentagon or intelligence agencies, according to two managers.

The surveillance incidents involving advanced technology and described in the classified report were potentially more troubling, involving behaviors and characteristics that could not be explained.

Officials said further investigation was needed, but the incidents could potentially indicate the use of technology that has not been fully understood or publicly identified. Of the 171 reports that have not been attributed to balloons, drones or trash in flight, some appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis.

Even outside of the incidents mentioned in the classified report, some current and former military officials have warned against underestimating the advanced surveillance technology that could be embedded in the Chinese spy balloon currently traveling across the United States. . Pentagon officials say the belly section of the balloon that houses the surveillance equipment is about 90 feet long, the equivalent of three school buses.

These types of balloons pose more potential risks than many people realize, said Gen. Victor E. Renuart Jr., former chief of North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which carries out the mission. air defense in the United States. Military Northern Command.

Officials have warned that imperfect radar and sensor readings could confuse an ordinary object, making it appear threatening.

The Pentagon released footage of some of the alleged surveillance incidents that were initially unexplained. The images showed green triangles in the air taken near two different Navy exercises. During a congressional hearing last year, Pentagon officials said the triangles were just small drones. The use of night vision equipment had made them seem otherworldly.

Although the drones have not been officially assigned to any country, in one incident a Chinese ship was nearby.

It’s not clear how strong the evidence is that China is using advanced technology that the United States does not have. Some US officials remain skeptical that China would risk exposing some of its most advanced technologies in any surveillance activity that could be detected by the United States.

The surveillance balloon sparked outrage in the Capitol. Some officials said the conflicting espionage information contained in the classified Unidentified Aerial Phenomena report had already raised concerns earlier.

Republicans and Democrats hawkish on China called the surveillance balloon a violation of US sovereignty that highlighted the threat from Beijing.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chairman of a new House committee on China, said the administration needs to tell lawmakers more about what it knows about surveillance of military installations.

This is all the more reason for the House Intelligence Committee to receive a full briefing on the case, Mr Gallagher said on Friday. There is a documented history of unidentified and now identified objects near sensitive military installations, and we must act with a sense of urgency to get to the bottom of this matter.

When China tested a hypersonic missile in 2021, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned it was something close to a Sputnik moment, referring to the successful launch of the Cold War satellite by the Soviet Union. Hypersonics has been a key technological focus for Beijing and is an area in which China has demonstrated capabilities equal to or better than the US military.

But the incidents potentially involving advanced technology described in the classified report are not believed to involve any kind of hypersonic propulsion, US officials said, nor is the Chinese spy balloon currently drifting over the United States.

We need no more evidence than this that we are in a long-term Cold War-like competition that will be expressed in military and intelligence terms for the next decade, Georgetown University professor Evan Medeiros and senior Asia director at the Obama administration’s White House National Security Council, said of the balloon episode involving China. And what the relationship lacks are the mechanisms to deal with that.

Eric Schmitt, Michael Crowley, Helene Cooper and Adam Entous contributed reporting.

