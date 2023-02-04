US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coastExBulletin





Chinese and US officials give conflicting reasons why the Chinese balloon, pictured, is hovering over US airspace. Larry Mayer/AP .

. Larry Mayer/AP

Larry Mayer/AP

The US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, a US official confirmed to NPR.

The Associated Press reported that an operation was underway to recover debris from the Atlantic Ocean.

The bombing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had “suspended departures and arrivals to ‘three East Coast airports’ to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort” .

President Biden has promised to “take care” of the Chinese balloon that has been flying over the United States in recent days.

The airports affected by the ground stop are Wilmington, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina. The Chinese ball was last seen in this region.

US and Chinese officials have given conflicting information about where the ball went.

The Chinese government said the balloon was strictly used for weather research and accidentally drifted into US airspace.

But the Pentagon says the balloon is used for surveillance. His presence has already led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a historic trip to Beijing on Friday, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries over national security.

Earlier this week, US officials decided not to shoot down the balloon after the Biden administration said it did not pose a threat to national security. The Pentagon shared reports on Friday of a second balloon, belonging to China, which could be seen floating over Latin America.

On Saturday afternoon, the president commented on the ball saying, “We’ll deal with it.”

The balloon quickly became an internet celebrity as meteorologists, storm chasers and others shared sightings on social media as it continued on its way across the United States.

Others criticized the Biden administration for not taking faster action to stop him.

“The Chinese balloon flying over the United States is a direct attack on our national sovereignty,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted on Friday. “Biden’s refusal to arrest him is a dereliction of duty. From flying balloons to opening borders, Biden has no respect for our national security and sovereignty.”

On Saturday, people were still sharing sightings of the balloon on social media.

In South Carolina, the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the balloon was more than 60,000 feet in the air and urged people not to take matters into their own hands.

“Don’t try to shoot it!!” the office tweeted. “Your shotgun shells WILL NOT REACH IT. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/04/1154527155/faa-halts-flights-chinese-spy-balloon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos