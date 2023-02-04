US shoots down suspected Chinese surveillance balloon | News





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the balloon was being used by China to try to monitor strategic sites.

The US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been flying over the United States for several days.

We were able to shoot it down, and I want to commend our airmen who did it, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

Fighter jets shot down the balloon shortly after the US government ordered a halt to flights around the South Carolina coast due to what it said at the time was a security effort national undisclosed.

An operation was underway in US territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover wreckage from the balloon, which was flying at about 18,300 meters (60,000 feet), the Associated Press news agency reported.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending into the water.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin first announced the shooting, saying the balloon was being used by China to try to monitor strategic sites in the continental United States.

The ball has become the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing after it was discovered earlier this week.

The United States called the balloon a clear violation of its sovereignty. China has expressed regret that an airship used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes strayed into US airspace.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a visit to China that was due to start on Friday.

The postponement of Blinkens’ trip, which was agreed to in November by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is a blow to those who saw it as a belated opportunity to stabilize an increasingly rocky relationship. The last visit by a US Secretary of State dates back to 2017.

Beijing yearned for a stable relationship with Washington so it could focus on its economy, battered by the now-abandoned zero-COVID policy.

China on Saturday played down the cancellation of Blinken’s visit, saying neither side had officially announced such a plan.

In reality, the United States and China have never announced a visit, the United States making such an announcement is its own business, and we respect that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry again stressed that the balloons’ travel was out of China’s control and urged the United States not to smear it based on the balloon.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said that China has always strictly adhered to international law, we do not accept any groundless speculation and hype. In the face of unexpected situations, both sides should keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences.

The balloon was spotted over Montana on Wednesday and crossed the United States. It was seen over North Carolina on Saturday morning, according to the AccuWeather business forecaster that tracked it.

The Pentagon said Friday that another Chinese balloon had been observed over Latin America without saying where exactly.

We now assess it to be another Chinese surveillance balloon, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

A spy balloon is literally a gas-filled balloon that flies quite high in the sky, more or less where commercial airplanes fly.

A spy balloon typically has sophisticated cameras and imaging technology, and points all of these instruments at the ground, gathering information through photographs and other images of whatever is on the ground below. .

