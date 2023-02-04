The United States plans to stop buying Covid vaccines in the fall. What does that mean





The United States will stop buying discounted Covid vaccines for the whole country and will transfer the distribution of vaccines to the private market as soon as the beginning of the fall, transferring the cost to American insurers and uninsured Americans who risk losing access to free vaccines.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s Covid response coordinator, said in an interview with the UCSF Department of Medicine on Thursday that the move to a private market will happen over the summer or early next year. fall, although no exact date has been set.

A senior Department of Health and Human Services official told CNBC that the fall would be a natural time to move to a private market, particularly if the Food and Drug Administration selects a new Covid strain for vaccines and asks manufacturers to produce updated plans in advance. of respiratory virus season.

For the past two years, the United States has purchased the vaccines directly from Pfizer and Moderna at an average price of about $21 per dose, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The federal government has required pharmacies, doctors’ offices and hospitals to provide these vaccines free of charge to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

If you have health insurance

When the federal Covid vaccination program ends, shots will remain free for people who have health insurance due to requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

But uninsured adults may have to pay for their vaccinations when Pfizer and Moderna start selling the vaccines on the private market and the current federal stock runs out. There is a federal program to provide free vaccines to children whose families or caregivers cannot afford the vaccines.

Jha said on Tuesday that the planned change was unrelated to the end of the Covid public health emergency in May.

“The end of PHE does NOT mean people suddenly won’t be able to get the vaccines and treatments they need,” Jha wrote in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

When the federal government no longer purchases vaccines at a reduced price for the entire country, individual health care providers will purchase vaccines from vaccine manufacturers at a higher price.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC last month that the company is preparing to sell the vaccines on the private market as soon as this fall. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told investors on the company’s earnings call this week that he was preparing for the commercialization of vaccines in the second half of the year.

Pfizer and Moderna said they plan to raise the price of the vaccines to around $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government withdraws from the vaccine program.

If you are not insured

“If you’re uninsured, you could face the full cost,” said Cynthia Cox, Affordable Care Law expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But the United States still has a substantial stockpile of free vaccines. The Biden administration ordered 171 million omicron boosters last year. About 51 million boosters have been administered so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Uninsured people will continue to have access to those 120 million doses for free, but it’s unclear how long the supply will last.

“With the supply we have of vaccines and antivirals, we don’t think we’re going to be in a state of hasty transition to handing that off to market partners,” the HHS official said.

Although vaccine makers are gearing up to sell vaccines on the private market later this year, it’s possible the federal stockpile of free vaccines could last longer than that because booster consumption has been low, Cox said. .

“Everyone in the United States, regardless of citizenship status or insurance status, can get a free vaccine as long as this federal stock lasts,” Cox said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized rising vaccine prices in a letter to Moderna’s CEO last month. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, said the price hike would cost taxpayers billions because of its impact on Medicaid and Medicare budgets.

“Perhaps most importantly, the quadrupling of prices will make the vaccine unavailable to millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans who will not be able to afford it,” Sanders said. “How many of these Americans will die from Covid-19 due to limited access to these lifesaving vaccines?”

Jha said this week that the Biden administration is committed to helping uninsured people access Covid vaccines and treatments.

“We’re creating a whole set of separate efforts for the uninsured because the uninsured, of course, won’t be able to get free vaccines and treatments through the regular insurance system by definition,” said Jha Thursday. “We are working on a plan on this.”

The HHS official said one tool the federal government plans to use is a program called Section 317 that provides funding to procure and administer free injections to uninsured adults.

ACA Requirements

But for the overwhelming majority of people with private insurance, the Affordable Care Act will cover the cost of vaccines. Under the ACA, private health insurance is required to cover all CDC-recommended vaccinations at no cost to the consumer.

Medicare would cover vaccines for the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the virus, and low-income people could get their shots through Medicaid.

There may be a small number of legacy private health insurance plans from before the ACA that are not required to cover Covid vaccines, Cox said. The HHS official said most of those plans would likely pay for the shots.

Additionally, some short-term insurance policies might not pay for vaccines, Cox said. These plans were expanded under the Trump administration and are not required to comply with the ACA.

The ACA also allows private insurance to limit vaccine coverage to network providers, Cox said. People who have become accustomed to getting the shot at any pharmacy during the pandemic may need to visit a specific pharmacy in the future to get the shot for free, she said.

Consumers could also see their health insurance premiums rise if Pfizer and Moderna raise the price of vaccines, Cox said.

Paxlovid may not be free

Some patients, depending on their insurance policy, will also likely have to pay for Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pill in the future. Unlike preventive services such as vaccines, ACA does not require insurance to cover treatment.

Bourla told market analysts this week that Pfizer plans to start selling Paxlovid in the private market at commercial prices in the second half of 2023.

Pfizer has not announced how much the antiviral will cost once marketed. The federal government pays about $530 for a five-day treatment. It is unclear how much patients will have to pay out of pocket and how much of the cost insurance will cover.

Dawn O’Connell, who heads the federal office responsible for US inventory, said last August that the Department of Health and Human Services expects to run out of Paxlovid by mid-2023.

Jha said on Tuesday there were still millions of doses of Paxlovid and omicron boosters in US stock. “They will continue to be freely available to all Americans who need them,” Jha said of the remaining federal supply.

