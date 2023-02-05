China’s build-up in the Middle East raises security concerns for the United States





China has already used spending on pipelines, ports and other commercial facilities to pave the way for military bases near strategic locations such as the mouth of the Red Sea, the CSIS authors write. Now, China’s investments in regional ports and infrastructure in Oman and the United Arab Emirates could provide an entry point for Chinese navy ships into the strait. These ships already roam nearby waters to patrol against pirate ships.

China has laid the groundwork for something it could do in the future, said Matthew Funaiole, senior researcher at the CSIS China Power Project. It’s about giving yourself options.

He added: China has cast a wide net in the region, which gives it a lot of leverage. And a military installation on the western side of the Arabian Peninsula makes sense from a military planning perspective.

The Biden administration has been keeping tabs on Beijing’s presence in the region, said a senior administration official who requested anonymity due to lack of clearance to speak to the media.

The administration is focused on China building infrastructure and has developed strategies with our G7 allies to ensure a high-quality and diverse global supply chain, the official said.

The CSIS report documents billions of dollars of Chinese investment over the past decade in port facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, two countries that straddle the strait through water from Iran. Beijing’s expansion of its footprint at the port of Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, as well as its stake in a fuel storage terminal at the port of Fujairah, about 100 miles to the east, and investment in the port of Duqm in Oman raise the issue of Chinese energy growth in the region, the report said.

The report notes that China Harbor Engineering Co. won a tender in October 2022 to construct a 700,000 square meter container yard and 36 support buildings at Khalifa Port. The company is a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Co., one of the companies the Trump administration sanctioned for supporting China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Years earlier, Shanghai-based shipping giant COSCO signed a $738 million deal to build a container terminal at the same port. The agreement includes provisions granting China exclusive design, construction and management rights to the terminal for 35 years.

There are good reasons to fear that the Chinese government is using its trade connections in the Strait of Hormuz as a base for developing a military presence in the region.

Beijing leveraged its trade ties with Djibouti to seal a deal in 2014 allowing the Chinese navy to use the African country’s port near the mouth of the Red Sea. Beijing used the deal to establish a naval facility in 2017 that US Africa Command accused of using weapons-grade lasers to harass US fighter pilots landing in Djibouti.

Western interests fear that Beijing’s focus on the region could possibly set the stage for the Chinese military to add its presence in the region. The US government has flagged this as a concern for years. The Department of Defense noted in a report to Congress last year that China was likely considering the United Arab Emirates as a location for military logistics facilities.

THE [Persian] The Gulf region will now become a contested region, subject to strategic competition from superpowers, said John OConnor, managing director of JH Whitney Investment Management, a firm that analyzes geopolitical risks. And it’s a new feature, not a bug.

However, not everyone thinks that a military build-up is inevitable.

Other assessments of the Chinese military in the Strait of Hormuz suggest that Beijing is highly unlikely to seek to expand its reach in the region with the establishment of facilities for naval units or personnel from the Strait of Hormuz. People’s Liberation Army. An analysis by RAND Corp. published in December which assessed the relative attractiveness of 24 countries for potential PLA facilities rated the possibility of such development in the UAE as low feasibility due to the country’s scrutiny by the Pentagons and relations of Arab nations with potential rivals. .

And China has its own worries about the flow of oil out of the strait that would make it want to build infrastructure there. It has overtaken the United States as the world’s largest consumer of oil and relies heavily on the Middle East for much of its supply. Ports and storage facilities could be a way to protect China’s supply from disruption in an area known for regional conflicts.

Other analysts say the PLA does not need to establish official military installations at strategic ports where Chinese state-owned enterprises already have a presence.

Rather than augment international threat perception with overt displays of military presence, the PLA may choose to embed plainclothes personnel and use nominally commercial warehouses, communications, and other equipment to respond discreetly. to military needs, an article in the Spring 2022 edition of the journal International Security concluded.

Despite China’s substantial and growing economic and political relations with the United Arab Emirates and Oman, I see no indication that China is currently seeking to establish a lasting military base or presence in either of these countries, or anywhere else in the Middle East, said Dawn Murphy, partner. professor of national security strategy at the National War College and expert on China’s relations in the Middle East. I don’t see any signs that China wants to fundamentally change its security presence in the Middle East, choose sides between countries, or challenge the US security role in the region for now, China is primarily a power economy and politics in the region.

Still, a strong Chinese presence in the region could disrupt oil markets if concerns about possible military tensions with the United States or Europe over Taiwan spill over into the region. Crude prices often spike whenever concerns grow over friction between the United States and Iran.

That China’s buildup in the region could raise concerns in the United States shows how important oil policy can still be for the United States, the world’s largest oil producer. Even a benign presence at the choke point would give Chinese companies information about fuel or ship movements that they could send back to Beijing as intelligence, Republican aides to the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

Everything in private industry in China is somewhat linked to the CCP or the PLA, said the official, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to be quoted in the media. Even if you are a private company, you may be called upon by the Chinese government to share information.

At worst, having a direct PLA presence in the Strait of Hormuz would set off alarm bells among energy security experts, said Scott Modell, chief executive of consulting firm Rapidan Energy and a former Central Intelligence Agency which served in the Middle East and Central Asia. and Latin America.

National security hawks like me will view news of Chinese bases along the Strait of Hormuz as an unacceptable threat to US national security, sensing that Beijing’s long-term goal is the placement of military bases. at choke points around the world to offset the risk of strategic commodity flows in the event of a major geopolitical event such as forced reunification with Taiwan, Modell said.

