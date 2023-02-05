The United States lowers a Chinese balloon over the ocean and tries to recover the debris





WASHINGTON

In a sharp but unusual escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, the United States on Saturday shot down what it described as a Chinese spy balloon which for the past 96 hours has swept over American airspace, covering thousands of kilometers and flying over sensitive military installations.

US fighter jets were rushed out of Langley Air Force Base to attack the huge balloon off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said. An F-22 jet aircraft fired a single missile at the craft, causing it to crash. With the puffy white streaks of the jets streaking the baby blue sky, the balloon buckled and then fell into the sea at around 65,000 feet.

Recovery operations for the wreckage of the balloon and its enormous payload were immediately launched by a contingent of Navy and Coast Guard ships, which, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, blocked sea and air access and immobilized civilian flights. The balloon descended over U.S. waters, Austin said, about 12 to 14 miles from the coast and before a steep drop to the seabed.

Pentagon officials said they could not say how long the recovery would take, with the debris field stretching for about seven miles, but they were relieved that most of the fallen material mostly lies in about 47 feet of ‘water.

They were able to shoot it down and I want to commend our airmen who did it, President Biden said after confirmation of the shoot down upon arrival at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland.

Biden told reporters he ordered the military to shoot down the plane on Wednesday, but accepted recommendations from Austin and others to wait until there was minimal risk damage to persons or property on the ground.

The administration has come under fire in some quarters, particularly among Chinese hawks in Congress, for not knocking the ball down sooner. It entered Alaskan airspace on Jan. 28, entered Canada on Monday, then headed south toward Idaho and beyond starting Tuesday, according to a schedule provided by senior Pentagon officials.

China has maintained that the balloon was a research vessel used for weather surveys and that it accidentally drifted into US airspace.

Pentagon officials, who rejected that explanation, said they expected to examine the debris to find out how and what the balloons’ instruments were monitoring, and to better understand the Chinese technology used.

They said they believed they had limited the ability of the balloons to gather intelligence and, at the same time, return scrutiny to the Chinese asset.

It actually gave us a number of days to analyze this balloon and through a number of [classified] means… learning a lot about what the ball was doing, how it was doing it, why the [Peoples Republic of China] could use balloons like this, said a senior defense official who told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The balloon episode was not the first time China had used aerial technology to spy on the United States while breaching its airspace, the official said. But never has the intrusion lasted so long, he added. And drones, not balloons, have been the preferred spy tool.

Although the long-term impact of the incident is not yet clear, it has further heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

In response, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday canceled a long-planned trip to Beijing for high-level meetings with officials there, a critical follow-up to the past few years opening up the rapprochement between Biden and the president. Chinese Xi Jinping. He would have been the first US secretary of state to make an official trip to China in nearly five years.

The two countries have seen relations fall to historic lows in recent years over disputes involving the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China insists is its own and has threatened to invade; escalating trade and pricing disagreements; China’s land grabbing actions in the South China Sea; freedom of expression and human rights; and even ownership of TikTok.

Finding a balance in confronting China on certain issues while working with it on global issues such as climate change has been one of the thorniest foreign policy challenges of the Biden administrations.

Blinken directly criticized China’s alleged spy balloon, saying it was an unacceptable violation of US national sovereignty and international law. He took particular umbrage at the launch of the craft by China on the eve of his trip to Beijing, saying the controversy would undermine the busy and important agenda he had hoped to pursue.

Chinese officials, meanwhile, said U.S. politicians and media were overreacting to what they continued to insist was a matter of force majeure.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told Americans to avoid speculation.

China is a responsible country and has always strictly adhered to international law, he said. We do not accept any baseless speculation and hype. In the face of unexpected situations, both sides should keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences.

He was cited on Saturday before the airship, as the Chinese called it, was shot down.

On social media, some in China have ridiculed the United States’ enthusiasm for the ball, sarcastically wondering why Americans might feel threatened by such a humble device.

China’s exact motives were elusive. Defense officials say China can already collect valuable intelligence by spying on the United States from satellites that are largely invisible to ordinary Americans. The use of a balloon, which would inevitably be seen by Americans with binoculars, could have been more of an overt threatening message or a provocation, analysts said. China is particularly furious at the level to which Washington has armed Taiwan and conducted military exercises in the region, and has decried last year’s visit to the island by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco ), which was seen in Beijing as an unacceptable recognition of sovereignty.

Robert Daly, a former US diplomat in Beijing who now directs the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center think tank, said the episode will reinforce the bad China narrative among Americans and will make it more difficult for business people, academics and others. who still want to engage with China.

The biggest long-term impact of the balloon incident will be that it will lock in the belief that China is a serious threat to a larger percentage of Americans, Daly said. Washington has complained for several years about the danger China poses to American communities and institutions, but most Americans have not felt unsafe. They do now. It comes at a bad time for China, which had been hoping to get a break from US-China tensions to focus on national development.

China’s critics in Congress have warned that the balloon, unusual as it is, is not an isolated case when it comes to Chinese espionage.

This isn’t the last such incident the Chinese Communist Party would see, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), head of a new House China Select Committee, said on Twitter. They test us, they laugh at us, and of course they try to collect as much sensitive information about us as possible.

The Pentagon also confirmed reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America, but did not publicly identify its location.

Although Defense officials said Saturday they don’t know how long it will take to recover the now submerged balloon payload, said to be the length of three buses, it would likely be a matter of days, not weeks. .

All debris and material of intelligence value will be pulled from the ocean, the senior defense official said, and turned over to the FBI and government intelligence agencies for analysis.

