Arctic blast grips northeastern US, bringing frostbite-threatening temperatures





WORCESTER, Mass., Feb 3 (Reuters) – A powerful arctic explosion swept through the northeastern United States on Friday, pushing temperatures to dangerously low levels across the region, including New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. (-79 Celsius), forecasters said.

Wind child warnings were posted for most of New York state and all six New England states – Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine – an area home to some 16 millions of people.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the deep freeze would be relatively short-lived, but the combination of numbing colds and biting winds gripping the northeast would pose life-threatening conditions through Saturday.

Schools in Boston and Worcester, Mass., New England’s two largest cities, were among those closed on Friday due to concerns about the risk of hypothermia and frostbite to children walking to school or waiting for buses.

Latest updates

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a state of emergency until Sunday and opened warming centers to help the city’s more than 650,000 residents cope with what the NWS has warned that it was a “once in a generation” cold front.

Freezing cold has forced a rare closure of a floating museum that features a daily reenactment of the Boston Tea Party of 1773, when a group of settlers dressed as Native Americans dumped king-taxed crates of tea into Boston Harbor in protest.

“It’s too cold for that, we’re closed,” a museum receptionist said Friday.

Early Friday, the Arctic wave pouring into the United States from eastern Canada was centered on the American plains, said Weather Services forecaster Bob Oravec. Kabetogama, Minnesota, near the Ontario border, was the coldest place in the United States at 1 p.m. EST, with a temperature of minus 39 F (-39.5 C).

Subfreezing and windy conditions spread eastward throughout the day, sending wind chill factors – measuring the combined effect of wind and cold on the body – dipping into the -40s in a much of Maine, said NWS meteorologist Brian Hurley.

In Mount Washington State Park, atop the tallest peak in the northeast, temperatures fell to minus 45 F (-46 C) on Friday evening, with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour driving the wind chill to 105 below zero F (-76 C), according to Hurley.

[1/8]A view from the top of the Mount Washington State Park observation tower, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-79 Celsius) is seen in a still image from a live camera in the New Hampshire, USA February 4, 2023 Mount Washington Observatory/mountwashington.org/Handout via REUTERS

By comparison, air temperatures at Eureka, Canada’s northernmost Arctic weather station, hovered at -41 F (-41 C) Friday morning.

Boston was 8 degrees F (-13 C) on Friday evening, while in Worcester, Massachusetts, 40 miles (64 km) to the west, the mercury hit 3 F (-16 C), with temperatures that are expected to drop further, says Hurley.

Record cold was expected in both cities on Saturday. Forecasts called for a low of -6 F in Boston, topping an 1886 record of -2 for the date. Worcester was heading for a low of -11 on Saturday, which would shatter its previous record of -4 from 1934 for the date.

“BEFORE THE REAL COLD HITS”

Despite the extreme cold, Nhon Ma, originally from Belgium, was out on Friday with his Zinneken food truck near Boston University selling Belgian waffles made with homemade batter and keeping warm with three or four working waffle makers at the time.

“These create heat, but of course it’s cold, it’s going to be cold, but we’re here,” Ma said.

In freezing Biddeford, Maine, about 95 miles (150 km) north of Boston, cafe and bookstore owner Katie Pinard said business was booming as customers arrived from the cold, some choosing to work from his shop, Elements: Books Café Beer, rather than traveling.

“Yeah, the Mainers are pretty hardy, but talk to me tomorrow and we’ll see if we’re busy or not,” she said, ahead of Saturday morning when temperatures are expected to drop to -18 F (-28 VS ). “I think people are out and doing what they need to do before the real cold hits.”

As the Northeast shrank, Texas and parts of the South began to heat up following a deadly ice storm that brought days of freezing rain, sleet and ice, causing power outages massive and dangerously icy roads.

But the weather was warming up, with temperatures in Austin, Texas forecast to reach 52 F (11 C) on Friday and 71 F (22 C) on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Pacific storm was expected to bring another round of heavy snowfall to California’s Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday evening. Periods of moderate rainfall were forecast for lower elevations in central and northern California and the Pacific Northwest throughout the weekend.

Reporting by Frank McGurty in Worcester, Mass., Rich McKay in Atlanta, Laila Kearney in New York, Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Potter, Jonathan Oatis, Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler

