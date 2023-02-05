The Last Of Us Viewership Keeps Growing Weekly Which Just Doesn’t Happen





The last of us

netflix

The Last Of Us had a hit third episode this week, but before anyone even knew it was going to be this good, they had shown up to hook up.

HBO reports that The Last of Us had another week of increased viewership, meaning it’s grown every week since the premiere. The second episode jumped 22% from the first, 4.7 to 5.7 million viewers, then episode 3 jumped 12% from episode 2, to 6.4 million.

For the record, this kind of thing just doesn’t happen, even with HBO’s other megahit shows.

Game of Thrones season 1 lost viewership in week 2 before increasing in week 3. House of the Dragon gained viewership in week 2, but dipped quite sharply in week 3. Season 2 by White Lotus lost viewership in week 2, but increased in week 3. Euphoria season 1 decreased in weeks 2 and 3. Season 2 increased, then decreased in week 3.

Of the shows I checked here, I only saw The White Lotus Season 1 increase in viewership every week of its first season, including the first three episodes. But the percentage increases are lower than The Last of Us, and the overall viewership is only a fraction of the millions TLOU gets.

The White Lotus

HBO

The Last of Us was greenlit for a second season last week, which has been confirmed will begin covering the events of Game 2. There won’t be a long interlude during the 5-year jump in games, and yes, Season 1 is supposed to wrap up the entire first game. It was said that they might take two seasons to complete the longer second game, which is a double story between two different characters. They also said they won’t go past the source material, like Game of Thrones did, but I secretly suspect that Naughty Dog might be aiming to release The Last of Us Part 3 years from now when season 4 of the show would air. . But good see.

The Last of Us isn’t just a massive hit for HBO, it’s a hit unlike many others they’ve had outside of Game of Thrones and its spinoffs. I expect a ton of people to catch up with the show after it airs and can be binged, and well see season 2 issues that top the first one, that’s how Game of Thrones grew and became the freak he was.

