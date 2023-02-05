Chinese spy balloon approaches Atlantic, FAA issues ground stop as US plans to shoot down





The United States is considering a plan to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it crosses the Atlantic Ocean, where it could land without harming anyone below and potentially be recovered, a senior US official told Fox News.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground shutdown at three airports and closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina until 2:45 a.m. ET, citing “national security initiatives” in the region.

Officials said it was unclear whether President Biden had made a final decision on the plan, The Associated Press reported earlier. Biden briefly addressed the ball on Saturday in response to a reporter’s question, saying, “we’ll deal with it.”

The surveillance balloon was most recently seen flying over the southeastern United States on Saturday, spotted in parts of North and South Carolina as it headed for the Atlantic coast.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts over the Kingston, North Carolina area with an airplane and its contrail below. (Brian Branch via AP)

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023 in this photo obtained from social media. (Chase Doak/via Reuters)

Biden was briefed on the situation earlier this week and had asked for military options to bring the ball down. But Pentagon officials advised against shooting it down over the continental United States, warning that falling debris could endanger American civilians and ground infrastructure.

Pentagon officials revealed Thursday that a surveillance balloon believed to be of Chinese origin was tracked in flight over Montana. China’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged on Friday that the balloon was Chinese, saying it was a civilian weather plane that veered off course.

Senior State Department officials disputed that claim, identifying it as a Chinese surveillance craft and calling its presence in US airspace an “unacceptable” violation of US sovereignty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed a planned trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping due to the incident and called China’s actions ‘irresponsible’ in a phone call with his counterpart Wang Yi on Friday.

China’s foreign ministry played down Blinken’s decision to cancel the trip even as diplomatic relations strained after the incident.

“In reality, the United States and China have never announced a visit, the United States making such an announcement is its own business, and we respect that,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Morning.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America. “We are now assessing that this is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” the brigadier said. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

PRC officials denied the espionage charges and asked the United States not to “smear” him over the ball.

Wang said China “has always strictly abided by international law, we do not accept baseless speculation and hype. In the face of unexpected situations, the two sides should remain calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid errors of judgment and managing differences”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

