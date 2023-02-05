



said David Richards, wiping his brow as he took a break from a fast-paced game at the Wyre Forest Leisure Center near Kidderminster.

The 58-year-old retired GP from nearby Bewdley is one of the younger players in the midweek morning game of pickleball, a mix of tennis and badminton that is quickly gaining popularity across the UK.

Athletes in this packed session for seniors range from 55 to 80 and older, reflecting a nationwide surge in early retirement following the pandemic.

For Richards and many others like him, the turmoil of the past few years has led him to rethink his priorities. Workload and stress levels were generally at their peak. I suffered.

He now fills his time with pickleball, badminton, yoga, tai chi and rambling. He was lucky to be able to retire early and thought it would be nice to lose some weight and lower his blood pressure.

Since COVID-19 hit, the number of people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are neither working nor looking for work and officially economically inactive has skyrocketed. The retirement-dominant trend is alarming the government amid concerns about worker shortages and a looming recession.

For many, inaction is involuntary. Millions have left work due to long-term health conditions or developing care responsibilities exacerbated by an underserved health care system and crumbling health care.

Kidderminster in the Wire Forest, of which nearly a tenth is retired.

Others are excluded from the workforce based on individual choice. Many students are delaying the start of their careers, and the number of retirees has soared to more than 1.1 million.

Here in Wyre Forest, the figures for the Municipality, which includes towns and villages along the banks of Kidderminster and Severn, are particularly stark. The number of people inactive due to retirement quadruples in three years to 5,200 people, or nearly one-tenth of the region’s working-age population. Compared to the national average of around 3%, there are retirement hotspots like the Yorkshire Dales and Devon.

There is a slightly younger demographic that hasn’t gone back to work since Covid and is looking for something to do. We are gaining members fast.Barry Walmsley, U3A

Barry Walmsley chairs a local Third Age University (U3A) group that runs a weekly pickleball game and various other activities for those who are no longer working. He said membership has skyrocketed to 800. There is a slightly younger demographic that is not returning to work after Covid and is looking for something to do. We were quickly gaining members.

Among the pickleball group, led by Michael de Groot, 63, a semi-retired Dutchman who introduced pickleball to the region, many have the feeling of narrowly retiring thanks to sizable pensions and mortgage payments. The median home price in this Midlands region is low at around $200,000, and this age group may have benefited from generous retirement plans long after inherited by younger workers.

Sue Corbett, a retired teacher, worries that her sons won’t have the same comfortable pension as hers.

Sue Corbett, who left her teaching job in nearby Stourport at 61 and is now in her 70s, says it was all baby boomers. We paid for a good pension plan and could withdraw from age 60. There are two boys in the same location. My children will not receive a pension until they are 68 years old. They will pay off their mortgage. They’re in regular jobs, not high-paying, high-flying jobs with kids.

Not all boomers are bad for the economy. For many, their contributions are part of an army of childcare providers for grandchildren who are economically hidden and volunteers in their communities.

It’s not hard to see why Wyre Forest is a popular retirement destination. Birmingham is a stone’s throw from culture, restaurants and shops, as well as country walks, pubs and picturesque towns and villages.

Wyre Forest Regional Council Chief Executive Ian Miller says that for many in the Black Country and Birmingham, Stourport is the closest thing to the beaches that line the banks of the River Severn: caravan parks, amusement parks and chip shops.

Many people came to this area as children and would have chosen to retire here. Property prices are low in the scheme of things, and caravan parks have affordable options.

But this isn’t a place full of wealthy silver reticents. Kidderminster has experienced significant economic and social problems since the decline of the carpet industry. At one time, more than 20,000 people worked in factories that still dominate the city’s streetscape. They now employ very little.

Shopping center manager Jackie Roberts runs a warm hub that sells affordable snacks for struggling residents.

Jackie Roberts, who manages the Weavers Wharf shopping center, has opened a warm hub in the town’s former Shoe Zone store. She supports those in need by selling baked potatoes and hot drinks for 1 yen, squash for 10 pence, and slices of cake for 20 pence. Make a living.

It is a town of two halves. We start with super-wealthy, international pop star status. [Robert Plant, the Led Zeppelin frontman, lives nearby]up to the bottom 5% of national deprivation.

With skyrocketing energy bills and inflation above 10%, early retirement isn’t for everyone. Official figures have reversed recent increases, indicating that some people are returning to work.

The government is watching the trend closely. As employers struggle to recruit enough people across the country, Labor and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has launched an urgent review of the workforce issue. The idea is to put in place policies that encourage people who left the job market after Covid to return.

The UK is the only country in the developed world where employment was still below pre-pandemic levels earlier this year, and that shortfall was one of the headwinds highlighted by the International Monetary Fund in last week’s sharp downgrade to UK growth.

A government spokesperson said older workers are a huge asset to the UK economy and helping people start or return to work is one of the biggest challenges. This is why we continue to examine workforce participation and reduce economic inactivity at a rapid pace.

Between the last two censuses, 2011 and 2021, Wyre Forest’s median age was 47, up three years from the national average. With no college campuses and fewer job opportunities than in the past, young people are leaving the area and businesses are struggling to recruit.

Window company president Richard Manser couldn’t find enough employees.

Richard Manser is one of the struggling local business owners. As Managing Director of Five Star Windows, which employs about 100 people, he is struggling to find people to sell and fit windows, doors and conservatories.

As people turn to home improvement and a growing focus on energy efficiency during the cost-of-living crisis is holding back growth after the lockdown boom. Like many employers, Manser is concerned about the lack of younger workers to replace older workers who are about to retire.

It’s more of a laid-back retirement space, he says. Clearly, there are companies that are doing well like us. And it’s good for us that people choose to retire here. [to sell to] for us. But finding the right people to represent your company and getting them out there is a challenge.

