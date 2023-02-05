Generational Arctic Explosion Hits Northeast US and Canada | Weather News





A powerful arctic explosion has swept across the northeastern United States, Canada, pushing temperatures to dangerously low levels.

A generational explosion in the Arctic brought dangerously cold temperatures to parts of the northeastern United States and Canada on Saturday, with forecasters warning that frostbite could strike in just five minutes.

At the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the wind chill factor reached -78 degrees Celsius (-108 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

That shattered the previous low recorded there of -74C (-101F), the Weather Channel said.

At nearly 1,920 meters (6,299 feet), Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern United States and is known to have one of the worst climates in the world.

The top of the Mount Washington State Park Observation Tower, where the wind chill dropped to -79 degrees Celsius, is seen in a still image from a live camera in New Hampshire, USA, February 4, 2023 [Mount Washington Observatory/mountwashington.org/Handout via Reuters]

Temperatures of -43 C (-45 F) and wind gusts of over 177 km/h (109 mph) combined for a historic low.

The NWS office in Caribou, Maine said a wind chill of -51C (-29F) was recorded in the small town of Frenchville, just south of the border with Canada.

This is an epic, generational arctic epidemic, the office had warned in a notice before the front.

He said chills would be something northern and eastern Maine haven’t seen since similar outbreaks in 1982 and 1988.

Most stations are expected to experience their lowest wind chill in decades or, in some cases, the lowest on record, the service added.

He warned that frostbite on exposed skin can occur within five minutes under such conditions.

The dangers of being caught off guard without shelter from the elements and without proper winter survival gear cannot be stressed enough, the service wrote.

Steam rises from Boston Harbor as temperatures hit -14C in Boston, Massachusetts on February 4, 2023 [Joseph Prezioso/AFP]

Severe weather warnings covering several million people were in effect across much of New England, Quebec and eastern Canada.

A wind chill factor of -41C (-41F) was measured at Montreal International Airport.

Energy company Hydro-Quebec said the polar blast triggered record electricity consumption late Friday and urged customers to turn down their heating a degree or two.

In New York, a code blue regulation was in effect, which meant that no homeless shelter could turn anyone in anyway.

In New York’s Central Park, the mercury dropped to -16C (3F), the NWS reported.

People huddle together as they shelter from cold winds as the region experiences record low temperatures February 3, 202.3 in New York City. [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]

Wind chill temperatures fell below -34C (-29F) in Boston, where public schools were closed on Friday as a precaution.

Warmer air is expected to move into the region late Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/4/generational-arctic-blast-hits-northeast-us-canada

