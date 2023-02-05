Health authorities issue cold wave alert for UK | england weather





UK Health and Security Services has issued a cold wave alert for the UK this weekend advising vulnerable people to check in as temperatures plummet.

The UKHSA and the National Weather Service said a cold wave would hit the UK between 6pm Sunday and 6pm Tuesday. Temperatures can drop to -3C in rural areas and frost is expected.

All parts of the UK will be affected, but weather forecasters say the West Midlands and the Welsh border are expected to be the coldest.

Temperatures plummet at night, but are not expected to drop below the mid-single figure during the day.

The elderly and those with underlying diseases were asked to keep the heating temperature above 18 degrees, and those who are most vulnerable to the cold were asked to pay attention.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s public health medical consultant, said:

It’s important to check on your family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to cold weather. If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it is important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.

Met Office Deputy Treasurer David Oliver said:

Due to this, a cold night with frost will come across the country. However, during the day, temperatures will return to around the mid-single range near normal for the year.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said:

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and the risk of overnight frost is likely to increase as we head into early next week. Wrap up warmly and close the curtains in the evening to keep out the heat.

You’ll see daytime temperatures drop to average or just below average in response to sunlight.

UKHSA says if people cannot heat all the rooms they use, they should heat the living room during the day and the bedroom just before going to bed. He added that he should wear several layers of thin clothes rather than one thick jumper.

