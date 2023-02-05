A Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic by the United States





A high-altitude Chinese balloon flies over Charlotte, North Carolina on February 4. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United States shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, the Department of Defense said.

Overview: The balloon, which the Pentagon has accused China of using to gather information from US military sites, has heightened tensions between the two nations.

Driving the news: The balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet over US territorial waters, according to the DOD.

President Biden had given permission on Wednesday a day before news of the balloon became public to disassemble the surveillance balloon “as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to the lives of Americans below the path of the balloons”, said indicated the department. U.S. Army commanders determined that doing it over land posed a risk, so they made plans to remove it once the balloon was over water. The procedure was carried out in coordination and with the support of the Canadian government, the DOD said. Efforts to recover the remains from the Atlantic Ocean were underway. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an airspace closure around 12:45 p.m. EST in parts of North Carolina. and South Carolina, suspending departures and arrivals from Wilmington, Myrtle Beach and Charleston international airports to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.” Airspace and airports reopened around 3:30 p.m. EST, according to the FAA.

What they say: “Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people while effectively responding to the breach. unacceptable of our sovereignty by the PRC,” the Defense Ministry said. .

Biden said on Saturday after the balloon was shot down, “I ordered the Pentagon on Wednesday to shoot it down,” adding that the Pentagon chose to wait until it was over water. When asked by a reporter earlier Saturday if there were plans to shoot the ball down, Biden said in his first public comment on the matter, “We’ll deal with it.”

Thought Bubble via Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian of Axios: Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently softened his tone toward Western nations, hoping for a thaw in relations as he grapples with major national challenges.

But sending a spy balloon directly over the heads of the American population accomplished the opposite, greatly increasing the sense of a direct Chinese threat to the American homeland.

Editor’s Note: This is a topical article. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/02/04/chinese-balloon-shot-down-us-military The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

